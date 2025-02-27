Progyny, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Reports Quarterly Revenue of $298.4 Million, Reflecting 10.6% Growth

Generated $52.2 Million of Quarterly Operating Cash Flow

Issues Financial Guidance for 2025, Reflecting Tenth Consecutive Year of Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY) (“Progyny” or the “Company”), a transformative fertility, family building and women's health benefits solution, today announced its financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024 (“the fourth quarter of 2024” and "the full year", respectively) as compared to the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023 (“the fourth quarter of 2023” and “the prior year period”, respectively).

“We're pleased to report that 2024 ended on a strong note, with continued improvement in the pacing of member engagement as compared to what we saw earlier in the year,” said Pete Anevski, Chief Executive Officer of Progyny. “As 2025 begins, we're continuing to see member engagement trending towards historical levels.

“As we enter our tenth year in market, we're continuing to deliver on the promise of value-based care through our unique approach to plan design and benefit management. The cornerstone of our care delivery model is to ensure that we're providing the right solution to members when it's the right time for them to pursue care, because we recognize that every person's journey is unique,” continued Anevski. “Our solutions meet deeply personal needs, and while the right time to pursue care will vary for a relatively small number of members from time to time, our results this quarter affirm that we're addressing highly prevalent conditions fundamentally relevant to women's health and well-being.”

“2024 was a strong year for Progyny, as we achieved record levels of both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, generating $179 million in cash flow from operations and returning $300 million in capital back to our shareholders through multiple repurchase programs,” said Mark Livingston, Progyny’s Chief Financial Officer.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights:

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) 4Q 2024 4Q 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 Revenue $ 298,431 $ 269,940 $ 1,167,221 $ 1,088,598 Gross Profit $ 63,432 $ 56,894 $ 253,363 $ 238,799 Gross Margin 21.3 % 21.1 % 21.7 % 21.9 % Net Income $ 10,532 $ 13,470 $ 54,336 $ 62,037 Net Income per Diluted Share1 $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ 0.57 $ 0.62 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share2 $ 0.42 $ 0.32 $ 1.64 $ 1.40 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 47,514 $ 43,233 $ 198,760 $ 187,076 Adjusted EBITDA Margin2 15.9 % 16.0 % 17.0 % 17.2 %

Net income per diluted share reflects weighted-average shares outstanding as adjusted for potential dilutive securities, including options, restricted stock units, warrants to purchase common stock, and shares issuable under the employee stock purchase plan. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see Annex A of this press release for a reconciliation of Adjusted earnings per diluted share to earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP for each of the periods presented. We calculate Adjusted earnings per diluted share as net income per diluted share excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, adjusted for the impact of taxes. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Financial Highlights

4th Quarter

Revenue was $298.4 million, a 10.6% increase as compared to the $269.9 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of the increase in the number of clients and covered lives. As previously disclosed, a large client did not renew its services agreement for 2025; excluding the contribution of that one client in both periods, fourth quarter revenue increased 11%.

Fertility benefit services revenue was $187.5 million, a 9% increase from the $171.3 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Pharmacy benefit services revenue was $111.0 million, a 13% increase as compared to the $98.6 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross profit was $63.4 million, an 11% increase from the $56.9 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to the higher revenue. Gross margin was 21.3%, a slight increase from the prior year period.

Net income was $10.5 million, or $0.12 income per diluted share, as compared to the $13.5 million, or $0.13 income per diluted share, reported in the fourth quarter of 2023. The lower net income was due primarily to a higher provision for income taxes driven by the discrete tax impacts of equity compensation, which more than offsets the higher operating profit.

Adjusted EBITDA was $47.5 million, an increase of 10%, from the $43.2 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting the higher gross profit and operating efficiencies realized on our higher revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.9%, comparable to the Adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year

Revenue was $1,167.2 million, a 7.2% increase as compared to the $1,088.6 million reported in the prior year period, primarily as a result of the increase in our number of clients and covered lives, which was partially offset by the previously-reported variation in usage patterns earlier in the year. Excluding the contribution of the large client who did not renew its services agreement for 2025 in both periods, revenue in 2024 increased 8.5%.

Fertility benefit services revenue was $729.6 million, a 7.9% increase from the $676.3 million reported in the prior year period.

Pharmacy benefit services revenue was $437.7 million, a 6.2% increase as compared to the $412.3 million reported in the prior year period.

Gross profit was $253.4 million, an increase of 6.1% from the $238.8 million reported in the prior year period, primarily due to the higher revenue. Gross margin was 21.7%, a slight decrease from the prior year period.

Net income was $54.3 million, or $0.57 income per diluted share, a decrease of $7.7 million as compared to the net income of $62.0 million, or $0.62 income per diluted share, reported in the prior year period. The lower net income was primarily due to a higher provision for income taxes driven by the discrete tax impacts of equity compensation, which more than offsets the higher operating profit and higher interest and other income, net.

Adjusted EBITDA was $198.8 million, an increase of 6.2% from the $187.1 million reported in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.0%, as compared to the 17.2% margin in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue in 2024 was 14.9% and reflects the impact of declines in cycles per unique female utilizer during certain periods in 2024.

Refer to Annex A for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, as well as the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue in 2024.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities in 2024 was $179.1 million, as compared to $188.8 million in the prior year period. The decrease was due primarily to the benefit in the prior year period from the previously disclosed amended agreements with our pharmacy program partners, as well as the impact of timing of certain working capital items in both periods. Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $52.2 million, compared to $37.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to the impact of timing of certain working capital items in both periods.

Balance Sheet and Financial Position

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had total working capital of approximately $304.1 million and no debt. This included cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $228.0 million, a decrease of $7.8 million from the balances as of September 30, 2024, reflecting the stock repurchase activity conducted during the quarter, which was partially offset by cash flow from operations.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company purchased 3,248,298 shares for $52.5 million through its share repurchase programs. In total, the Company has purchased 12,382,193 shares collectively during its programs in 2024, and has used all of its existing authorizations.

Key Metrics

The Company had 473 clients as of December 31, 2024, as compared to 392 clients as of December 31, 2023.

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ART Cycles* 15,839 15,066 61,114 58,013 Utilization – All Members** 0.55 % 0.54 % 1.31 % 1.33 % Utilization – Female Only** 0.48 % 0.48 % 1.07 % 1.09 % Average Members*** 6,471,000 5,442,000 6,404,000 5,383,000 * Represents the number of ART cycles performed, including IVF with a fresh embryo transfer, IVF freeze all cycles/embryo banking, frozen embryo transfers, and egg freezing.

** Represents the member utilization rate for all services, including, but not limited to, ART cycles, initial consultations, IUIs, and genetic testing. The utilization rate for all members includes all unique members (female and male) who utilize the benefit during that period, while the utilization rate for female only includes only unique females who utilize the benefit during that period. For purposes of calculating utilization rates in any given period, the results reflect the number of unique members utilizing the benefit for that period. Individual periods cannot be combined as member treatments may span multiple periods.

*** Includes approximately 300,000 members from a single client not reflected in utilization as a result of the client's chosen benefit design.

Financial Outlook

Substantially all of the clients added in the most recent selling season have already launched their benefit, with a handful expected to do so over the coming months. Once all new clients are live in 2025, the Company anticipates having more than 530 clients, representing an estimated 6.7 million covered lives.

“We have continued to see improvement with first quarter member engagement on a seasonally adjusted basis as compared to historical patterns. However, due to the unexpected variability we experienced in 2024, the guidance ranges we're issuing today reflect the possibility that we'll see further variability in engagement in 2025,” said Mr. Anevski.

The Company is providing the following financial guidance for the full year period ending December 31, 2025 and the three-month period ending March 31, 2025:

Full Year 2025 Outlook: Revenue is projected to be $1.175 billion to $1.225 billion, reflecting growth of 1% to 5% Net income is projected to be $45.0 million to $53.9 million, or $0.49 to $0.59 per diluted share, on the basis of approximately 92 million assumed weighted-average fully diluted-shares outstanding Adjusted EBITDA 1 is projected to be $188.0 million to $201.0 million Adjusted earnings per diluted share 1 is projected to be $1.52 to $1.62





First Quarter of 2025 Outlook:

Revenue is projected to be $300.0 million to $318.0 million, reflecting growth of 8% to 14% Net income is projected to be $15.0 million to $17.8 million, or $0.17 to $0.20 per diluted share, on the basis of approximately 90 million assumed weighted-average fully diluted-shares outstanding Adjusted EBITDA 1 is projected to be $53.0 million to $57.0 million Adjusted earnings per diluted share 1 is projected to be $0.44 to $0.47





Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per diluted share are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please see Annex A of this press release for a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to forward-looking net income and Adjusted net income to net income, the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP, for the period presented.



Conference Call Information

Progyny will host a conference call at 4:45 P.M. Eastern Time (1:45 P.M. Pacific Time) today, February 27, 2025, to discuss its financial results. Interested participants from the United States may join by calling 1.866.825.7331 and using conference ID 265484. Participants from international locations may join by calling 1.973.413.6106 and using the same conference ID. A replay of the call will be available until March 6, 2025 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time by dialing 1.800.332.6854 (U.S. participants) or 1.973.528.0005 (international) and entering passcode 265484. A live audio webcast of the call and subsequent replay will also be available through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.progyny.com.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a transformative fertility, family building and women's health benefits solution, trusted by the nation's leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, INC. 5000, INC. Power Partners and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025, including the impact of our sales season and client launches; our anticipated number of clients and covered lives for 2025; our expected utilization rates and average revenue per utilizing member; the demand for our solutions; our positioning to successfully manage economic uncertainty on our business; the timing of client decisions; our ability to retain existing clients and acquire new clients; and our business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, and other financial and operating information. The words “anticipates,” “assumes,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continues, ” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and the negative of these or similar expressions and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions.

Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business; competition in the market in which we operate; our history of operating losses and ability to sustain profitability; unfavorable conditions in our industry or the United States economy; our limited operating history and the difficulty in predicting our future results of operations; our ability to attract and retain clients and increase the adoption of services within our client base; the loss of any of our largest client accounts; changes in the technology industry; changes or developments in the health insurance market; negative publicity in the health benefits industry; lags, failures or security breaches in our computer systems or those of our vendors; a significant change in the utilization of our solutions; our ability to offer high-quality support; positive references from our existing clients; our ability to develop and expand our marketing and sales capabilities; the rate of growth of our future revenue; the accuracy of the estimates and assumptions we use to determine the size of target markets; our ability to successfully manage our growth; reductions in employee benefits spending; seasonal fluctuations in our sales; the adoption of new solutions and services by our clients or members; our ability to innovate and develop new offerings; our ability to adapt and respond to the changing medical landscape, regulations, and client needs, requirements or preferences; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; our ability to attract and retain members of our management team, key employees, or other qualified personnel; risks related to any litigation against us; our ability to maintain our Center of Excellence network of healthcare providers; our strategic relationships with and monitoring of third parties; our ability to maintain our pharmacy distribution network if there is a disruption to our network or its associated supply chains; our relationship with key pharmacy program partners or any decline in rebates provided by them; our ability to maintain our relationships with benefits consultants; exposure to credit risk from our members; risks related to government regulation; risks related to our business with government entities; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; risks related to acquisitions, strategic investments, or partnerships; federal tax reform and changes to our effective tax rate; the imposition of state and local state taxes; our ability to utilize a portion of our net operating loss or research tax credit carryforwards; our ability to develop or maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and our ability to adapt and respond to the changing SEC or stakeholder expectations regarding environmental, social and governance practices. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent reports that we file with the SEC, which are available at http://investors.progyny.com and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual future results could differ materially from what we expect. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying tables include the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per dilutive share are supplemental financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when taken together with our GAAP financial results, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operating performance and facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. In particular, we believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per diluted share are helpful to our investors as they are measures used by management in assessing the health of our business, determining incentive compensation, evaluating our operating performance, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per diluted share are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per diluted share include: (1) it does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future; (2) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures; (3) it does not consider the impact of stock-based compensation expense; (4) it does not reflect other non-operating income and expenses, including interest and other income, net; and (5) it does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. In addition, our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we calculate these measures, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, when evaluating our performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per diluted share alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income, gross margin, and our other GAAP results.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; interest and other income, net; and provision for income taxes. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue as incremental Adjusted EBITDA in 2024 divided by incremental revenue in 2024. We calculate Adjusted earnings per diluted share as net income per diluted share excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, adjusted for the associated impact of taxes. Please see Annex A: “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” elsewhere in this press release.

For Further Information, Please Contact: Investors:

James Hart

investors@progyny.com Media:

Alexis Ford

media@progyny.com





PROGYNY, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,314 $ 97,296 Marketable securities 65,640 273,791 Accounts receivable, net of $56,355 and $46,636 of allowances at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 235,324 241,869 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,443 27,451 Total current assets 472,721 640,407 Property and equipment, net 12,383 10,213 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,251 17,605 Goodwill 15,534 11,880 Intangible assets, net 1,303 — Deferred tax assets 84,933 73,120 Other noncurrent assets 2,977 3,395 Total assets $ 607,102 $ 756,620 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 95,097 $ 125,426 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 73,530 60,524 Total current liabilities 168,627 185,950 Operating lease noncurrent liabilities 16,413 17,241 Total liabilities 185,040 203,191 Commitments and Contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; 97,692,891 and 96,348,522 shares issued; 85,310,698 and 96,348,522 outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 581,596 461,639 Treasury stock, at cost, $0.0001 par value; 12,998,173 and 615,980 shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (303,889 ) (1,009 ) Accumulated earnings 144,307 89,971 Accumulated other comprehensive income 39 2,819 Total stockholders’ equity 422,062 553,429 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 607,102 $ 756,620





PROGYNY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 298,431 $ 269,940 $ 1,167,221 $ 1,088,598 Cost of services 234,999 213,046 913,858 849,799 Gross profit 63,432 56,894 253,363 238,799 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 15,616 14,911 63,948 59,488 General and administrative 32,029 28,183 121,960 117,127 Total operating expenses 47,645 43,094 185,908 176,615 Income from operations 15,787 13,800 67,455 62,184 Interest and other income, net 1,871 2,462 15,747 8,507 Income before income taxes 17,658 16,262 83,202 70,691 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 7,126 2,792 28,866 8,654 Net income $ 10,532 $ 13,470 $ 54,336 $ 62,037 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.59 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ 0.57 $ 0.62 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 85,809,325 95,980,425 91,481,995 95,021,175 Diluted 88,914,595 100,748,054 95,448,357 100,672,399





PROGYNY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 54,336 $ 62,037 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred tax (benefit) expense (10,456 ) 3,745 Non-cash interest income — (34 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,175 2,281 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,414 — Stock-based compensation expense 128,130 122,611 Bad debt expense 16,396 19,934 Net accretion of discounts on marketable securities (2,115 ) (4,328 ) Foreign currency exchange rate loss — (8 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,874 ) (21,738 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,018 (22,930 ) Accounts payable (30,268 ) 16,235 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,924 10,361 Other noncurrent assets and liabilities 425 648 Net cash provided by operating activities 179,105 188,814 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment, net (5,405 ) (3,644 ) Purchase of marketable securities (170,339 ) (429,694 ) Sale of marketable securities 376,840 232,813 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (5,304 ) — Net cash provided (used in) by investing activities 195,792 (200,525 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repurchase of common stock (300,278 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,099 4,850 Payment of employee taxes related to equity awards (12,001 ) (17,200 ) Proceeds from contributions to employee stock purchase plan 1,300 1,278 Net cash used in financing activities (309,880 ) (11,072 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1 1 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 65,018 (22,782 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 97,296 120,078 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 162,314 $ 97,296 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 40,449 $ 6,181 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Additions of property and equipment, net included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 249 $ 421 ANNEX A



PROGYNY, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Costs of Services, Gross Margin and Operating Expenses Excluding Stock-Based Compensation Calculation

The following table provides a reconciliation of cost of services, gross profit, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses to each of these measures excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Non-GAAP GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Non-GAAP Cost of services $ 234,999 $ (8,791 ) $ 226,208 $ 913,858 $ (36,799 ) $ 877,059 Gross profit $ 63,432 $ 8,791 $ 72,223 $ 253,363 $ 36,799 $ 290,162 Sales and marketing $ 15,616 $ (6,974 ) $ 8,642 $ 63,948 $ (30,490 ) $ 33,458 General and administrative $ 32,029 $ (15,094 ) $ 16,935 $ 121,960 $ (60,841 ) $ 61,119 Expressed as a Percentage of Revenue Gross margin 21.3 % 2.9 % 24.2 % 21.7 % 3.2 % 24.9 % Sales and marketing 5.2 % (2.3 )% 2.9 % 5.5 % (2.6 )% 2.9 % General and administrative 10.7 % (5.1 )% 5.7 % 10.4 % (5.2 )% 5.2 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Non-GAAP GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Non-GAAP Cost of services $ 213,046 $ (8,523 ) $ 204,523 $ 849,799 $ (34,490 ) $ 815,309 Gross profit $ 56,894 $ 8,523 $ 65,417 $ 238,799 $ 34,490 $ 273,289 Sales and marketing $ 14,911 $ (6,626 ) $ 8,285 $ 59,488 $ (27,015 ) $ 32,473 General and administrative $ 28,183 $ (13,650 ) $ 14,533 $ 117,127 $ (61,106 ) $ 56,021 Expressed as a Percentage of Revenue Gross margin 21.1 % 3.2 % 24.2 % 21.9 % 3.2 % 25.1 % Sales and marketing 5.5 % (2.5 )% 3.1 % 5.5 % (2.5 )% 3.0 % General and administrative 10.4 % (5.1 )% 5.4 % 10.8 % (5.6 )% 5.1 %

Note: percentages shown in the table may not cross foot due to rounding.

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Calculation

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net Income $ 10,532 $ 13,470 $ 54,336 $ 62,037 Add: Stock-based compensation 30,859 28,799 $ 128,130 122,611 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment (3,993 ) (10,025 ) (26,010 ) (43,739 ) Adjusted Net income $ 37,398 $ 32,244 $ 156,456 $ 140,909 Diluted Shares 88,914,595 100,748,054 95,448,357 100,672,399 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.42 $ 0.32 $ 1.64 $ 1.40

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Incremental Revenue Calculation

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 10,532 $ 13,470 $ 54,336 $ 62,037 Add: Depreciation and amortization 868 634 3,175 2,281 Stock‑based compensation expense 30,859 28,799 128,130 122,611 Interest and other income, net (1,871 ) (2,462 ) (15,747 ) (8,507 ) Provision for income taxes 7,126 2,792 28,866 8,654 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,514 $ 43,233 $ 198,760 $ 187,076 Revenue $ 298,431 $ 269,940 $ 1,167,221 $ 1,088,598 Incremental Revenue vs. 2023 78,623 Incremental Adjusted EBITDA vs. 2023 11,684 Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Incremental revenue 14.9 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2025 and Year Ending December 31, 2025

Three Months Ending

March 31, 2025 Year Ending

December 31, 2025 (in thousands) Low High Low High Revenue $ 300,000 $ 318,000 $ 1,175,000 $ 1,225,000 Net Income $ 15,000 $ 17,800 $ 45,000 $ 53,900 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,000 1,000 6,000 6,000 Stock-based compensation expense 32,000 32,000 126,000 126,000 Other income, net (2,000 ) (2,000 ) (9,700 ) (9,700 ) Provision for income taxes 7,000 8,200 20,700 24,800 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 53,000 $ 57,000 $ 188,000 $ 201,000





Three Months Ending

March 31, 2025 Year Ending

December 31, 2025 ($ in thousands) Low High Low High Net Income $ 15,000 $ 17,800 $ 45,000 $ 53,900 Add: Stock-based compensation 32,000 32,000 126,000 126,000 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment (7,500 ) (7,500 ) (31,000 ) (31,000 ) Adjusted Net income* $ 39,500 $ 42,300 $ 140,000 $ 148,900 Diluted Shares 90,000,000 90,000,000 92,000,000 92,000,000 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 1.52 $ 1.62

* All of the numbers in the tables above reflect our future outlook as of the date hereof. Net income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA ranges do not reflect any estimate for other potential activities and transactions, nor do they contemplate any discrete income tax items, including the income tax impact related to equity compensation activity.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Cycles per Unique Female Utilizer

The following tables provide historical trend and guidance assumptions for average members, female utilization rate, and ART Cycles per Unique Female Utilizer for the full year and quarterly periods presented:

Guidance Assumptions For: Year Ending December 31, 2025 Year Ending December 31, Low End as of High End as of 2021 2022 2023 2024 1 2/27/20251 2/27/20251 Average Members 2,812,000 4,349,000 5,383,000 6,104,0001 6,470,0001,2 6,470,0001,2 Female Utilization Rate 1.07 % 1.03 % 1.09 % 1.07 % 1.02 %2 1.04 %2 Female Unique Utilizers 30,053 44,600 58,596 65,077 66,3002 67,6002 ART Cycles 28,413 42,598 58,013 61,114 59,350 61,850 ART Cycles per Unique Female Utilizer 0.95 0.96 0.99 0.94 0.89 0.91 Revenue ($ in millions) $ 500.6 $ 786.9 $ 1,088.6 $ 1,167.2 $ 1,175.0 $ 1,225.0

1 Calculations for 2024 and 2025 exclude approximately 300,000 members from a single client not reflected in female utilizers as a result of the client's chosen benefit design.

2 Calculations exclude activity from a large client whose program discontinued for 2025, but who allowed for an extended period of transition of care for certain members.

Quarterly ART Cycles per Unique Female Utilizer

Three Months Ending Year Ending

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2022 0.50 0.55 0.56 0.58 0.96 2023 0.51 0.55 0.56 0.58 0.99 2024* 0.53 0.54 0.52 0.54 0.94 2025: Low End of Guidance Range** 0.47E 0.89E 2025: High End of Guidance Range** 0.49E 0.91E

*Calculations for 2024 and 2025 exclude approximately 300,000 members from a single client not reflected in female utilizers as a result of the client's chosen benefit design.

** Calculations exclude activity from a large client whose program discontinued for 2025, but who allowed for an extended period of transition of care for certain members. E indicates the estimated value assumed.

