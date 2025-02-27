Brazil Potash Announces Participation in Key Mining & Agriculture Investor & Industry Conferences

Participated in several 1:1 institutional investor meetings at the 34th BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference February 24 – 26 in Hollywood, Fla.

Attended the Bank of America 2025 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference February 26 – 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Participating in the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Conference March 2 – 5 in Toronto, ON

MANAUS, Brazil, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a company developing and constructing the largest potash fertilizer project in Brazil, announces participation in several key mining and agriculture investor conferences.

Senior management hosted numerous 1:1 meetings with mining-focused and generalist institutional investors at the BMO Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference. Management also attended and conducted additional investor meetings at the Bank of America Global Agriculture & Materials Conference.

“The late February/early March period is perennially an active period of investor and industry conferences in the mining and agriculture space. Brazil Potash management are leveraging this valuable time to meet with institutional investors to introduce them to the compelling investment story underpinned by Brazil’s future premier potash mine, the Autazes Project," commented Mr. Simpson. “In addition to attending the two aforementioned South Florida-based investor conferences, management will also be actively engaging with mining-focused investors and other financial markets participants next week at and around the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.”

The Company has published an updated Investor Presentation for these events, which is now available for viewing and download here.

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing Brazil’s largest potash project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of the Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” “believes” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the Company’s participation in various conferences, the benefits of participating in the conferences, the planned construction of the Autazes Project and the benefits of such project are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, for the IPO filed with the SEC in connection with the IPO, and the supplemented PREP prospectus filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law.

