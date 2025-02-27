Submit Release
Pennant Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Conference Call and Webcast scheduled for tomorrow, February 28, 2025 at 10:00 am MT

EAGLE, Idaho, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced its operating results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter of 2024, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.70 and $0.16 for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the fourth quarter, respectively. Pennant also reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.94 for the year and $0.24 for the quarter (1).

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Total revenue for the full year was $695.2 million, an increase of $150.3 million or 27.6% over the prior year, and for the fourth quarter was $188.9 million, an increase of $42.9 million or 29.4% over the prior year quarter;

  • Net income for the full year was $22.6 million, an increase of $9.2 million or 68.6% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $5.8 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 32.4% over the prior year quarter;

  • Adjusted net income for the full year was $30.0 million, an increase of $8.1 million or 36.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $8.5 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 28.0% over the prior year quarter;

  • Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations for the full year was $139.4 million, an increase of $28.5 million or 25.7% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $36.7 million, an increase of $6.5 million or 21.6% over the prior year quarter;

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $53.3 million, an increase of $12.6 million or 30.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $13.8 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 16.1% over the prior year quarter;

  • Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the year was $519.5 million, an increase of $125.0 million or 31.7% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $142.0 million, an increase of $35.1 million or 32.9% over the prior year quarter;

  • Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the full year 2024 was $87.7 million, an increase of $22.1 million or 33.7% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $23.2 million, an increase of $5.0 million or 27.3% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the full year was $80.7 million, an increase of $20.5 million or 34.1% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $21.3 million, an increase of $4.7 million or 27.9% over the prior year quarter;

  • Total home health admissions for the full year were 59,741, an increase of 16,233 or 37.3% over the prior year and fourth quarter were 15,959, an increase of 4,631 or 40.9% over the prior year quarter; total Medicare home health admissions for the full year were 24,598, an increase of 5,209 or 26.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter were 6,443, an increase of 1,491 or 30.1% over the prior year quarter;

  • Hospice average daily census for the full year was 3,268, an increase of 661 or 25.4% over prior year and for the fourth quarter was 3,445, an increase of 649 or 23.2% compared to the prior year quarter;

  • Senior Living segment revenue for the full year was $175.8 million, an increase of $25.3 million or 16.8% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $46.9 million, an increase of $7.8 million or 20.0% over the prior year quarter; average occupancy for the fourth quarter was 78.6%, a decrease of 40 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the fourth quarter was $4,961 an increase of $393 or 8.6% over the prior year quarter;

  • Senior Living segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the full year was $51.7 million, an increase of $6.4 million or 14.1% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $13.4 million, an increase of $1.5 million or 12.9% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the full year was $16.2 million, an increase of $3.9 million or 31.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $4.2 million, an increase of $0.8 million or 23.4% over the prior year quarter.
(1 )   See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Operating Results

“We are pleased to conclude a remarkable year, with strong performance in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share,” said Brent Guerisoli, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “2024 was also a year of transformative expansion, including numerous strategic acquisitions and robust organic growth. With our solid operational foundation, ongoing investments in leadership, and abundant latent potential in our new and existing operations, we anticipate continued positive momentum in 2025 and beyond.”

“We ended the year with record-setting cash flows from operations, which further enhanced our already healthy balance sheet. Based on our strong financial performance, the positive impacts of our credit agreement upsize and our equity offering in the fourth quarter, we are well-poised for future growth with ample dry powder to deploy,” said Lynette Walbom, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

A discussion of the Company's use of Non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net income, appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which has been filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.pennantgroup.com

2025 Guidance

Management is providing 2025 annual guidance as follows: total revenue is anticipated to be between $800.0 million and $865.0 million; full year 2025 adjusted earnings per diluted share is anticipated to be between $1.03 and $1.11; and full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $63.1 million and $68.2 million.

Mr. Guerisoli remarked, “Our earnings guidance midpoint of $1.07 represents 13.8% growth on our 2024 adjusted earnings per share and 46.6% growth over 2023 results. This is based on the compelling momentum across both our segments, the capability of our local leaders to drive organic and inorganic growth, and the untapped potential within our existing operations.”

The Company’s 2025 annual guidance is based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36 million and a 25.5% effective tax rate. The guidance assumes, among other things, reimbursement rate adjustments and no unannounced acquisitions. It excludes the tax-effected costs at start-up operations, share-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, and gain (loss) on disposition of assets and impairments.
   
Ms. Walbom also stated, “We believe providing annual adjusted consolidated EBITDA guidance in addition to annual revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance is helpful to understanding our expectations for our business and operational cash flow. This updated guidance reflects management’s expectations based on 2024 performance and current operating conditions.”

Conference Call

A live webcast will be held tomorrow, February 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss Pennant’s fourth quarter 2024 financial results. To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors Relations section of Pennant’s website at https://investor.pennantgroup.com. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website.   

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 123 home health and hospice agencies and 57 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains, and the related conference call and webcast will include, forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about its business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which it operates and other future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growth prospects, future operating and financial performance, and acquisition activities. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

These risks and uncertainties relate to the company’s business, its industry and its common stock and include: reduced prices and reimbursement rates for its services; its ability to acquire, develop, manage or improve operations, its ability to manage its increasing borrowing costs as it incurs additional indebtedness to fund the acquisition and development of operations; its ability to access capital on a cost-effective basis to continue to successfully implement its growth strategy; its operating margins and profitability could suffer if it is unable to grow and manage effectively its increasing number of operations; competition from other companies in the acquisition, development and operation of facilities; its ability to defend claims and lawsuits, including professional liability claims alleging that our services resulted in personal injury, and other regulatory-related claims; and the application of existing or proposed government regulations, or the adoption of new laws and regulations, that could limit its business operations, require it to incur significant expenditures or limit its ability to relocate its operations if necessary. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q and/or 10-K, for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect Pennant’s business, prospects and any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Pennant does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited, in thousands, except for per-share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
   2024     2023     2024     2023 
               
Revenue $ 188,892     $ 145,954     $ 695,240     $ 544,891  
               
Expense              
Cost of services   152,673       116,934       558,449       438,096  
Rent—cost of services   11,215       10,320       43,029       39,759  
General and administrative expense   13,872       9,754       50,209       36,667  
Depreciation and amortization   1,827       1,313       6,119       5,130  
Loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment, net   69       66       (682 )     70  
Total expenses   179,656       138,387       657,124       519,722  
Income from operations   9,236       7,567       38,116       25,169  
Other expense income, net:              
Other income   15       311       207       339  
Interest expense, net   (650 )     (1,569 )     (6,956 )     (5,924 )
Other expense, net   (635 )     (1,258 )     (6,749 )     (5,585 )
Income before provision for income taxes   8,601       6,309       31,367       19,584  
Provision for income taxes   2,071       1,780       7,028       5,674  
Net income   6,530       4,529       24,339       13,910  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   772       180       1,780       531  
Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 5,758     $ 4,349     $ 22,559     $ 13,379  
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 0.17     $ 0.15     $ 0.72     $ 0.45  
Diluted $ 0.16     $ 0.14     $ 0.70     $ 0.44  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic   34,269       29,978       31,191       29,863  
Diluted   35,333       30,236       32,000       30,193  
                               

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value)

  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash $ 24,246     $ 6,059  
Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $232 and $259 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively   81,302       61,116  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   17,308       12,902  
Total current assets   122,856       80,077  
Property and equipment, net   43,296       28,598  
Right-of-use assets   270,586       262,923  
Restricted and other assets   17,477       9,337  
Goodwill   129,124       91,014  
Other indefinite-lived intangibles   96,182       67,742  
Total assets $ 679,521     $ 539,691  
Liabilities and equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 18,737     $ 10,841  
Accrued wages and related liabilities   43,106       28,256  
Lease liabilities—current   19,671       17,122  
Other accrued liabilities   20,186       15,330  
Total current liabilities   101,700       71,549  
Long-term lease liabilities—less current portion   253,420       248,596  
Deferred tax liabilities, net   1,861       1,855  
Other long-term liabilities   10,575       8,262  
Long-term debt, net         63,914  
Total liabilities   367,556       394,176  
Commitments and contingencies      
Equity:      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 34,670 and 34,373 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, respectively; and 30,297 and 29,948 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023, respectively   35       29  
Additional paid-in capital   236,091       105,712  
Retained earnings   57,222       34,663  
Treasury stock, at cost, 3 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023   (65 )     (65 )
Total The Pennant Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity   293,283       140,339  
Noncontrolling interest   18,682       5,176  
Total equity   311,965       145,515  
Total liabilities and equity $ 679,521     $ 539,691  
 

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented:

  Year Ended December 31,
   2024      2023 
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 39,298     $ 33,090  
Net cash used in investing activities   (70,684 )     (30,222 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   49,573       1,112  
Net increase in cash   18,187       3,980  
Cash beginning of period   6,059       2,079  
Cash end of period $ 24,246     $ 6,059  
 

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
REVENUE BY SEGMENT
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth our total revenue by segment and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended December 31,
   2024    2023
  Revenue
Dollars		   Revenue
Percentage		   Revenue
Dollars		   Revenue
Percentage
               
Home health and hospice services              
Home health $ 66,766   35.3 %   $ 45,932   31.5 %
Hospice   63,391   33.6       54,405   37.3  
Home care and other(a)   11,864   6.3       6,554   4.5  
Total home health and hospice services   142,021   75.2       106,891   73.3  
Senior living services   46,871   24.8       39,063   26.7  
Total revenue $ 188,892   100.0 %   $ 145,954   100.0 %


(a)   Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.


  Year Ended December 31,
   2024    2023
  Revenue
Dollars		   Revenue
Percentage		   Revenue
Dollars		   Revenue
Percentage
               
Home health and hospice services              
Home health $ 239,539   34.5 %   $ 175,044   32.1 %
Hospice   240,102   34.5       194,627   35.7  
Home care and other(a)   39,843   5.7       24,793   4.6  
Total home health and hospice services   519,484   74.7       394,464   72.4  
Senior living services   175,756   25.3       150,427   27.6  
Total revenue $ 695,240   100.0 %   $ 544,891   100.0 %


(a)   Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(unaudited, total revenue dollars in thousands)

The following table summarizes our overall home health and hospice performance indicators for the each of the dates or periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		        
   2024    2023   Change   % Change
Total agency results:              
Home health and hospice revenue $ 142,021   $ 106,891     35,130     32.9 %
               
Home health services:              
Total home health admissions   15,959     11,328     4,631     40.9 %
Total Medicare home health admissions   6,443     4,952     1,491     30.1 %
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,824   $ 3,481   $ 343     9.9 %
Hospice services:              
Total hospice admissions   3,090     2,540     550     21.7 %
Average daily census   3,445     2,796     649     23.2 %
Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 186   $ 189   $ (3 )   (1.6 )%


  Three Months Ended
December 31,		        
   2024    2023   Change   % Change
Same agency(b) results:              
Home health and hospice revenue $ 107,731   $ 100,002   $ 7,729     7.7 %
               
Home health services:              
Total home health admissions   12,650     11,057     1,593     14.4 %
Total Medicare home health admissions   5,119     4,826     293     6.1 %
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,615   $ 3,495   $ 120     3.4 %
Hospice services:              
Total hospice admissions   2,621     2,375     246     10.4 %
Average daily census   2,912     2,657     255     9.6 %
Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 185   $ 187   $ (2 )   (1.1 )%


  Year Ended
December 31,		        
   2024    2023   Change   % Change
Total agency results:              
Home health and hospice revenue $ 519,484   $ 394,464   $ 125,020     31.7 %
               
Home health services:              
Total home health admissions   59,741     43,508     16,233     37.3 %
Total Medicare home health admissions   24,598     19,389     5,209     26.9 %
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,677   $ 3,468   $ 209     6.0 %
Hospice services:              
Total hospice admissions   12,208     9,746     2,462     25.3 %
Average daily census   3,268     2,607     661     25.4 %
Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 183   $ 185   $ (2 )   (1.1 )%


  Year Ended
December 31,		        
   2024    2023   Change   % Change
Same agency(b) results:              
Home health and hospice revenue $ 430,672   $ 384,230   $ 46,442     12.1 %
               
Home health services:              
Total home health admissions   49,273     42,767     6,506     15.2 %
Total Medicare home health admissions   20,560     19,047     1,513     7.9 %
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,546   $ 3,474   $ 72     2.1 %
Hospice services:              
Total hospice admissions   10,591     9,479     1,112     11.7 %
Average daily census   2,826     2,561     265     10.3 %
Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 185   $ 186   $ (1 )   (0.5)        %


(a)   The year to date average for Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode includes post period claim adjustments for prior periods.
(b)   Same agency results represent all agencies purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2023.

The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
  2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
Total senior living results:              
Senior living revenue $ 46,871     $ 39,063     $ 175,756     $ 150,427  
               
Occupancy   78.6 %     79.0 %     78.8 %     78.5 %
Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 4,961     $ 4,568     $ 4,811     $ 4,443  


  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
  2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
Same store senior living(a) results:              
Senior living revenue $ 41,742     $ 38,323     $ 161,367     $ 148,548  
               
Occupancy   79.6 %     79.9 %     79.7 %     79.7 %
Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 4,905     $ 4,522     $ 4,763     $ 4,416  


(a)   Same store senior living results is defined as all senior living communities excluding affiliate memory care units in transition, and new senior living operations acquired in 2023 or 2024.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table presents our total revenue by payor source as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:

    Three Months Ended
December 31,
    2024
   2023
    Revenue
Dollars		   Revenue
Percentage		   Revenue
Dollars		   Revenue
Percentage
                 
Revenue:                
Medicare   $ 90,116   47.7 %   $ 70,915   48.6 %
Medicaid     25,318   13.4       20,882   14.3  
Subtotal     115,434   61.1       91,797   62.9  
Managed Care     26,613   14.1       20,210   13.8  
Private and Other(a)     46,845   24.8       33,947   23.3  
Total revenue   $ 188,892   100.0 %   $ 145,954   100.0 %


(a)   Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.


    Year Ended
December 31,
     2024    2023
    Revenue
Dollars		   Revenue
Percentage		   Revenue
Dollars		   Revenue
Percentage
                 
Revenue:                
Medicare   $ 335,862   48.3 %   $ 263,810   48.4 %
Medicaid     91,704   13.2       77,337   14.2  
Subtotal     427,566   61.5       341,147   62.6  
Managed Care     92,697   13.3       73,748   13.5  
Private and Other(a)     174,977   25.2       129,996   23.9  
Total revenue   $ 695,240   100.0 %   $ 544,891   100.0 %


(a)   Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

The following table reconciles net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
   2024     2023     2024     2023 
               
Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 5,758     $ 4,349     $ 22,559     $ 13,379  
               
Non-GAAP adjustments              
Costs at start-up operations(a)   229       102       473       1,162  
Share-based compensation expense(b)   2,425       1,401       8,242       5,565  
Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(c)   282       301       1,278       476  
Interest expense - write off deferred financing fees(e)               428        
Costs associated with transitioning operations(d)   68       102       (350 )     861  
Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(e)   458       942       1,004       2,575  
Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(f)   (726 )     (562 )     (3,668 )     (2,124 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 8,494     $ 6,635     $ 29,966     $ 21,894  
               
Dilutive Earnings Per Share As Reported              
Net Income $ 0.16     $ 0.14     $ 0.70     $ 0.44  
Average number of shares outstanding   35,333       30,236       32,000       30,193  
               
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share              
Net Income $ 0.24     $ 0.22     $ 0.94     $ 0.73  
Average number of shares outstanding   35,333       30,236       32,000       30,193  


(a)   Represents results related to start-up operations.
          Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
           2024     2023     2024     2023 
    Revenue $ (172 )   $ (2,216 )   $ (5,128 )   $ (11,037 )
    Cost of services   381       2,158       5,265       11,139  
    Rent   18       156       324       1,041  
    Depreciation & amortization   2       4       12       19  
    Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 229     $ 102     $ 473     $ 1,162  
                       
(b)   Represents share-based compensation expense incurred for the periods presented.
          Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
           2024     2023     2024     2023 
    Cost of services $ 1,039     $ 832     $ 3,853     $ 3,120  
    General and administrative   1,386       569       4,389       2,445  
    Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 2,425     $ 1,401     $ 8,242     $ 5,565  
                       
(c)   Represents costs incurred to acquire an operation that are not capitalizable.


(d)   During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with an entity transitioned to Ensign.
          Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
           2024   2023    2024     2023 
    Revenue $   $   $ (1 )   $ (4 )
    Cost of services   13     17     (569 )     616  
    Rent   52     82     209       238  
    Depreciation   3     3     11       11  
    Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 68   $ 102   $ (350 )   $ 861  
                       
(e)   Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.
                       
(f)   Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to the year-to-date effective tax rate of 25.2% and 25.8% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. This rate excludes the tax benefit of share-based payment awards.

The table below reconciles Consolidated net income to the Consolidated Non-GAAP financial measures, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, and to the Non-GAAP valuation measure, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR, for the periods presented:

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
   2024     2023     2024     2023 
               
Consolidated net income $ 6,530     $ 4,529     $ 24,339     $ 13,910  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   772       180       1,780       531  
Add: Provision for income taxes   2,071       1,780       7,028       5,674  
Net interest expense   650       1,569       6,956       5,924  
Depreciation and amortization   1,827       1,313       6,119       5,130  
Consolidated EBITDA   10,306       9,011       42,662       30,107  
Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA              
Add: Costs at start-up operations(a)   209       (58 )     137       102  
Share-based compensation expense(b)   2,425       1,401       8,242       5,565  
Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(c)   282       301       1,278       476  
Activities associated with transitioning operations(d)   13       17       (570 )     612  
Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(e)   458       942       1,004       2,575  
Rent related to items (a) and (d) above   70       238       533       1,279  
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA   13,763       11,852       53,286       40,716  
Rent—cost of services   11,215       10,320       43,029       39,759  
Rent related to items (a) and (d) above   (70 )     (238 )     (533 )     (1,279 )
Adjusted rent—cost of services   11,145       10,082       42,496       38,480  
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR(f) $ 24,908         $ 95,782      


(a)   Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.
(b)   Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.
(c)   Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions, credit allowances, and write offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations.
(d)   During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with an entity transitioned to Ensign.
(e)   Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.
(f)   This measure is a valuation measure and is displayed thusly, it is not a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense and, as such, does not reflect our cash requirements for leasing commitments. Our presentation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as a financial performance measure.

The following table present certain financial information regarding our reportable segments. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments:

  Home Health
and Hospice
Services		   Senior Living
Services		   All Other   Total
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024              
Segment Revenue $ 141,849   $ 46,871   $ 172   $ 188,892
Segment Cost of Services   118,628     33,437        
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 23,221   $ 13,434       $ 36,655
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023              
Segment Revenue $ 104,990   $ 38,748   $ 2,216   $ 145,954
Segment Cost of Services   86,748     26,848        
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 18,242   $ 11,900       $ 30,142


  Home Health
and Hospice
Services		   Senior Living
Services		   All Other   Total
Year Ended December 31, 2024              
Segment Revenue $ 515,344   $ 174,767   $ 5,129   $ 695,240
Segment Cost of Services   427,635     123,107        
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 87,709   $ 51,660       $ 139,369
Year Ended December 31, 2023              
Segment Revenue $ 385,652   $ 148,198   $ 11,041   $ 544,891
Segment Cost of Services   320,046     102,904        
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 65,606   $ 45,294       $ 110,900

The table below provides a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations above to income from operations:

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
  2024   2023
   2024
   2023
               
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations(a) $ 36,655   $ 30,142     $ 139,369     $ 110,900
Less: Unallocated corporate expenses   11,747     8,208       43,587       31,704
Less: Depreciation and amortization   1,827     1,313       6,119       5,130
Rent—cost of services   11,215     10,320       43,029       39,759
Other income   15     311       207       339
Adjustments to Segment EBITDAR from Operations:              
Less: Costs at start-up operations(b)   209     (58 )     137       102
Share-based compensation expense(c)   2,425     1,401       8,242       5,565
Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(d)   282     301       1,278       476
Activities associated with transitioning operations(e)   13     17       (570 )     612
Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(f)   458     942       1,004       2,575
Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   772     180       1,780       531
Income from operations $ 9,236   $ 7,567     $ 38,116     $ 25,169


(a)   Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is net income (loss) attributable to the Company's reportable segments excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, rent, and, in order to view the operations performance on a comparable basis from period to period, certain adjustments including: (1) costs at start-up operations, (2) share-based compensation, (3) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (4) the costs associated with transitioning operations, (5) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments, and are included as “All Other,” accordingly the segment earnings measure reported is before allocation of corporate general and administrative expenses. The Company's segment measures may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.
(b)   Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.
(c)   Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.
(d)   Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions, credit allowances, and write offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations.
(e)   During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations and include legal settlement costs associated with an entity transitioned to Ensign.
(f)   Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.

The tables below reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations for each reportable segment for the periods presented:

  Three Months Ended December 31,
  Home Health and
Hospice		   Senior Living
   2024     2023     2024     2023 
               
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 23,221     $ 18,242     $ 13,434     $ 11,900  
Less: Rent—cost of services   1,935       1,655       9,280       8,664  
Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations   (18 )     (65 )     (52 )     (173 )
Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 21,304     $ 16,652     $ 4,206     $ 3,409  


  Year Ended December 31,
  Home Health and
Hospice		   Senior Living
   2024     2023     2024    2023
               
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 87,709     $ 65,606     $ 51,660     $ 45,294  
Less: Rent—cost of services   7,189       5,791       35,840       33,967  
Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations   (140 )     (313 )     (393 )     (966 )
Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 80,660     $ 60,128     $ 16,213     $ 12,293  

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) costs incurred for start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (e) share-based compensation expense, (f) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (g) net costs associated with transitioning operations, (h) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (i) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure applicable to current periods only and consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) costs incurred for start-up operations, excluding rent, depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) share-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (h) costs associated with transitioning operations, (i) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (j) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, consolidated adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses this measure, and some of the limitations associated with the use of this measure, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Pennant’s website at http://www.pennantgroup.com.


Primary Logo

