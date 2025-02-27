Flywire to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW)("Flywire" or the “Company") a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that the Company will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences:

On Monday, March 3, 2025, the Company will attend the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL. They will participate in investor meetings.



On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the Company will attend the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA. They will participate in a fireside chat discussion which will begin at 12:20pm PST.



On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the Company will attend the Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York, NY. They will participate in a fireside chat discussion which will begin at 8:40am EST.



The fireside chat discussions will be webcast live from Flywire’s investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/ . A replay of the webcasts will be available on the investor relations website for 90 days following the discussions.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports approximately 4,500 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on X , LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Masha Kahn

ir@Flywire.com

Media:

Sarah King

media@flywire.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.