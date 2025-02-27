Jamf Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, through an earnings release available on the company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com. The earnings release will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Jamf will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on February 27, 2025.

The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website. The financial tables, earnings presentation, and investor presentation provided in connection with this press release and the accompanying conference call will also be available on Jamf’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on February 27, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Please note that Jamf uses its https://ir.jamf.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

Investor Contact

Jennifer Gaumond

ir@jamf.com

Media Contact

Natali Brockett

media@jamf.com

