Haven House Thrift Stores Secures Permanent Location in Santa Rosa Beach, FL

Haven House Thrift Stores has secured a permanent location at 3384 US-98, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459, to continue its support of the Haven House Recovery.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven House Thrift Stores has announced the purchase of a new permanent location at 3384 US-98, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459, ensuring that its mission of supporting addiction recovery will continue to thrive in the community for decades to come.

Haven House Thrift Stores plays a crucial role in funding Haven House Recovery Center, a facility dedicated to helping men overcome addiction. By acquiring this new location, Haven House Thrift Stores secures a long-term presence in Santa Rosa Beach, providing reliable financial support to the recovery center while offering affordable shopping options to the local community.

A Word from the Director

“Securing this location guarantees that our mission of supporting recovery will remain in Santa Rosa Beach for years to come,” said Charles Plauche, Director of Haven House.

“We are committed to continuing our work, ensuring that those in need have access to the recovery resources they deserve.”

The Santa Rosa Beach thrift store will continue offering a wide range of gently used clothing, furniture, household items, and more, allowing shoppers to support a meaningful cause with every purchase. Haven House Thrift Stores also welcomes community donations, encouraging local residents to contribute items to help sustain the center’s programs.

About Haven House Thrift Stores

Haven House Thrift Stores operates multiple locations across Florida and Tennessee, with all proceeds directly funding Haven House Recovery Center’s mission of assisting men in overcoming addiction. Through its thrift stores, Haven House aims to create a sustainable and community-driven approach to addiction recovery.

For more information about the new Santa Rosa Beach, FL location or to donate, visit 3384 US-98, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459, United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

