Dillard’s, Inc. Announces $0.25 Cash Dividend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable May 5, 2025 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

CONTACT:

Julie J. Guymon, C.P.A.

501-376-5965

julie.guymon@dillards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.