Compass Diversified Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Strong Results Driven by CODI’s Unique Business Model

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market branded consumer and industrial businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“In 2024, we once again delivered strong financial results, achieving double digit sales growth and over 30% growth in our Adjusted EBITDA for the full year,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “In the fourth quarter, we saw both sales and earnings growth accelerate, driven by continued strong performance from our consumer businesses as well as improving performance in our industrial businesses. Our differentiated business model, strong operating companies, and permanent capital base position us to create long-term value for all stakeholders. I want to take this opportunity to thank the CODI team as well as our subsidiary management teams and employees for their hard work fostering innovation, driving exceptional results, and exceeding expectations.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 – Financial Highlights (vs Q4 2023)

  • Net sales were $620.3 million, up 13.8%
    • Branded consumer net sales increased 15.2% to $403.0 million
    • Industrial net sales increased 11.4% to $217.2 million

  • Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $140.9 million, up 25%
    • Branded consumer Adjusted EBITDA increased 29.0%
    • Industrial Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.2%

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $118.2 million, up 29.0%

Recent Business Highlights

  • Sold Ergobaby for an enterprise value of $104 million on December 27, 2024

  • In Q4 2024 - raised ~$90 million via issuance of preferred shares
    • More than $115 million for full year 2024
    • Flexible, low-cost source of capital

  • In Q4 2024 - re-purchased more than 400,000 common shares
    • Average price of $23.19 per share
  • In January 2025 - raised $300 million in incremental term loan A
    • Initial funding of $200 million; additional $100 million available with six month delayed draw
    • Matures in July 2027, consistent with existing term loan A

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $620.3 million, up 13.8% compared to $544.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, net sales were $2.2 billion, up 11.9% compared to $2.0 billion a year ago. Growth was driven by the Company’s acquisition of The Honey Pot Co. in January 2024 and continued strong sales growth at Lugano and BOA. On a pro forma basis, assuming CODI had acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023, net sales were up 7% in the full year 2024.

Branded consumer net sales increased 8% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $403.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. On a pro forma basis, branded consumer net sales increased 10% to $1.5 billion in the full year 2024 compared to a year ago.

Industrial net sales increased 11% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $217.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and remained relatively flat at $729.4 million in the full year 2024 compared to a year ago.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $60.6 million compared to operating loss of $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $56.8 million non-cash impairment expense associated with PrimaLoft in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, operating income increased 170% to $230.1 million compared to $85.2 million a year ago. The increase was due to an increase in net sales year-over-year, as well as non-cash impairment charges taken in 2023 of $89.4 million.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $23.8 million compared to net income of $139.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, net income was $47.4 million compared to $262.4 million a year ago. The decreases in net income were due primarily to the $179.5 million gain on the sale of Marucci Sports in November 2023 and the $98.0 million gain on the sale of Advanced Circuits in February 2023.

Income from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $22.2 million compared to loss from continuing operations of $37.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, income from continuing operations was $42.3 million compared to loss from continuing operations of $44.8 million a year ago. The increases in net income from continuing operations were primarily due to the non-cash impairment expenses associated with PrimaLoft and Velocity Outdoor in 2023.

Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $46.6 million compared to $34.7 million a year ago. For the full year 2024, Adjusted Earnings was $161.6 million compared to $101.2 million a year ago. CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 75.51 million compared to 72.43 million in the prior year fourth quarter. For the full year 2024, CODI’s weighted average number of shares outstanding was 75.45 million compared to 72.11 million in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $118.2 million, up 29% compared to $91.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $424.8 million, up 30% compared to $326.5 million a year ago. The increases were primarily due to strong results at Lugano. Management fees incurred during the fourth quarter and full year were $19.5 million and $74.8 million, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2024, CODI had approximately $59.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $113.5 million outstanding on its revolver, $375.0 million outstanding in term loans, $1.0 billion outstanding in 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 and $300.0 million outstanding in 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had no significant debt maturities until 2027 and had net borrowing availability of approximately $486.6 million under its revolving credit facility.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Distributions

On January 3, 2025, CODI’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a fourth quarter distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The cash distribution was paid on January 23, 2025, to all holders of record of common shares as of January 16, 2025.

The Board also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covered the period from, and including, October 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2025. The cash distribution was paid on January 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2025.

The Board also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covered the period from, and including, October 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2025. The cash distribution for such period was paid on January 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2025.

The Board also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covered the period from, and including, October 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2025. The cash distribution was paid on January 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2025.

CODI expects all cash distributions paid in the 2024 taxable year to be qualified dividends (assuming requisite holding periods are met) since CODI’s earnings and profits in the 2024 taxable year are expected to exceed cash distributions.

2025 Outlook

For the full year 2025, CODI expects its current subsidiaries to produce consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) of between $570 million and $610 million. Of this range, CODI expects its branded consumer vertical to produce $440 million to $465 million and its industrial vertical to produce $130 million to $145 million. This estimate is based on the summation of the Company’s expectations for its current subsidiaries in 2025, and is absent additional acquisitions or divestitures, and excludes corporate expenses such as interest expense, management fees paid by CODI and corporate overhead.

CODI further expects Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) including management fees and corporate expenses to be between $480 million and $520 million for the full year 2025.

In addition, the Company expects to earn between $170 million and $190 million in Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the full year 2025.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, CODI has not reconciled 2025 consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, 2025 Adjusted EBITDA or 2025 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measure because it does not provide guidance on Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, CODI is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. / 2:00 p.m. P.T. with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Elias Sabo, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Keller, and Pat Maciariello, the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Group Management. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CODI’s website. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings provides useful information to investors and reflect important financial measures as each excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings provides insight into our operating results.

Pro forma net sales is defined as net sales including the historical net sales relating to the pre-acquisition periods of The Honey Pot Co., assuming that the Company acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023. We have reconciled pro forma net sales to net sales, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on the attached schedules. We believe that pro forma net sales is useful information for investors as it provides a better understanding of sales performance, and relative changes thereto, on a comparable basis. Pro forma net sales is not necessarily indicative of what the actual results would have been if the acquisition had in fact occurred on the date or for the periods indicated nor does it purport to project net sales for any future periods or as of any date.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2025 consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, 2025 Adjusted EBITDA or 2025 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and pro forma net sales are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Compass Diversified

Since its IPO in 2006, CODI has consistently executed its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the branded consumer, industrial, healthcare, and critical outsourced services sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements as to our future performance or liquidity, such as expectations regarding our results of operations and financial condition, our 2025 consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, our 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, our 2025 Adjusted Earnings, our pending acquisitions and divestitures, and other statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. We may use words such as “plans,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “seek,” “look,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in CODI’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation, interest rates and U.S. tariff and import/export regulations; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, war, natural disasters, social, civil and political unrest or the COVID-19 pandemic; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); environmental risks affecting the business or operations of our subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and high labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we may make; the ability to successfully complete when we’ve executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in CODI’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Although, except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that CODI may make directly to you or through reports that it in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Investor Relations

Compass Diversified
irinquiry@compassdiversified.com

Gateway Group
Cody Slach
949.574.3860
CODI@gateway-grp.com

Media Relations
Compass Diversified
mediainquiry@compassdiversified.com

The IGB Group        
Leon Berman
212-477-8438
lberman@igbir.com

Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
       
(in thousands) December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
       
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,727   $ 446,684
Accounts receivable, net   444,386     308,183
Inventories, net   962,408     723,194
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   101,129     88,844
Current assets of discontinued operations       36,915
Total current assets   1,567,650     1,603,820
Property, plant and equipment, net   244,746     191,283
Goodwill   982,253     859,907
Intangible assets, net   1,049,186     879,078
Other non-current assets   208,587     195,010
Non-current assets of discontinued operations       87,883
Total assets $ 4,052,422   $ 3,816,981
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 104,304   $ 91,089
Accrued expenses   197,829     151,443
Due to related parties   18,036     16,025
Current portion, long-term debt   15,000     10,000
Other current liabilities   49,617     34,812
Current liabilities of discontinued operations       8,986
Total current liabilities   384,786     312,355
Deferred income taxes   119,948     118,882
Long-term debt   1,759,290     1,661,879
Other non-current liabilities   225,334     203,207
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations       1,277
Total liabilities   2,489,358     2,297,600
Stockholders' equity      
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings   1,296,793     1,326,750
Noncontrolling interest   266,271     175,875
Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations       16,756
Total stockholders' equity   1,563,064     1,519,381
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,052,422   $ 3,816,981
       


Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statements of Operations
        
  Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net revenues $ 620,255     $ 544,915     $ 2,198,233     $ 1,965,017  
Cost of revenues   349,238       312,972       1,197,873       1,132,014  
Gross profit   271,017       231,943       1,000,360       833,003  
Operating expenses:              
Selling, general and administrative expense   166,256       140,831       587,520       502,013  
Management fees   19,453       16,784       74,767       67,945  
Amortization expense   24,735       22,088       99,760       88,396  
Impairment expense         56,832       8,182       89,400  
Operating income (loss)   60,573       (4,592 )     230,131       85,249  
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense, net   (29,189 )     (24,827 )     (106,683 )     (105,179 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   (1,004 )     (1,004 )     (4,018 )     (4,038 )
Gain (loss) on sale of Crosman             (24,218 )      
Other income (expense), net   412       (350 )     (3,902 )     1,779  
Net income (loss) before income taxes   30,792       (30,773 )     91,310       (22,189 )
Provision for income taxes   8,567       6,290       49,012       22,639  
Income (loss) from continuing operations   22,225       (37,063 )     42,298       (44,828 )
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax   (7,006 )     (3,026 )     (6,905 )     24,208  
Gain on sale of discontinued operations   8,612       179,530       11,957       283,025  
Net income   23,831       139,441       47,350       262,405  
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest   13,631       2,828       37,426       16,423  
Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest   (1,721 )     (824 )     (2,884 )     (304 )
Net income attributable to Holdings $ 11,921     $ 137,437     $ 12,808     $ 246,286  
               
Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings              
Continuing operations $ (0.10 )   $ (0.75 )   $ (1.25 )   $ (1.81 )
Discontinued operations   0.04       2.45       0.11       4.27  
  $ (0.06 )   $ 1.70     $ (1.14 )   $ 2.46  
               
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding   75,505       72,429       75,454       72,105  
               
Cash distributions declared per Trust common share $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 1.00     $ 1.00  
                               


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - 2024
(Unaudited)
       
  Three months ended   Year ended
(in thousands) March 31, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2024
Net income (loss) $ 5,781     $ (13,723 )   $ 31,461     $ 23,831     $ 47,350  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax   317       872       (1,088 )     (7,006 )     (6,905 )
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax   3,345                   8,612       11,957  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,119     $ (14,595 )   $ 32,549     $ 22,225     $ 42,298  
Less: income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest   7,765       6,041       9,989       13,631       37,426  
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations $ (5,646 )   $ (20,636 )   $ 22,560     $ 8,594     $ 4,872  
Adjustments:                                      
Distributions paid - preferred shares   (6,045 )     (6,101 )     (6,345 )     (6,967 )     (25,458 )
Amortization expense - intangible assets and inventory step-up   27,116       26,642       24,956       26,341       105,055  
Impairment expense   8,182                         8,182  
Loss (gain) on sale of Crosman         24,606       (388 )           24,218  
Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman         7,254                   7,254  
Non-controlling shareholder compensation   4,071       3,680       4,537       4,057       16,345  
Acquisition expense   3,479                   1,872       5,351  
Integration services fee         875       875       875       2,625  
Other   274       130       964       11,820       13,188  
Adjusted earnings $ 31,431     $ 36,450     $ 47,159     $ 46,592     $ 161,632  
Plus (less):                                      
Depreciation expense   10,730       10,339       10,180       12,642       43,891  
Income tax provision   9,996       19,830       10,619       8,567       49,012  
Interest expense   23,575       26,561       27,358       29,189       106,683  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   1,005       1,004       1,005       1,004       4,018  
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest   7,765       6,041       9,989       13,631       37,426  
Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman         (7,254 )                 (7,254 )
Preferred distributions   6,045       6,101       6,345       6,967       25,458  
Other   2,879       1,375       60       (412 )     3,902  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,426     $ 100,447     $ 112,715     $ 118,180     $ 424,768  
                                       


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - 2023
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three months ended   Year ended
(in thousands) March 31, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2023
Net income (loss) $ 109,601     $ 17,123     $ (3,760 )   $ 139,441     $ 262,405  
Income (loss) from discontinued options, net of tax   10,939       5,437       10,858       (3,026 )     24,208  
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax   97,989       4,232       1,274       179,530       283,025  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 673     $ 7,454     $ (15,892 )   $ (37,063 )   $ (44,828 )
Less: income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest   4,398       3,428       5,769       2,828       16,423  
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations $ (3,725 )   $ 4,026     $ (21,661 )   $ (39,891 )   $ (61,251 )
Adjustments:                  
Distributions paid - preferred shares   (6,045 )     (6,046 )     (6,045 )     (6,045 )     (24,181 )
Amortization expense - intangible assets and inventory step-up   23,283       22,111       22,090       22,088       89,572  
Impairment expense               32,568       56,832       89,400  
Tax effect - impairment expense               (4,308 )     978       (3,330 )
Non-controlling interest - impairment expense                     (5,382 )     (5,382 )
Non-controlling shareholder compensation   1,329       2,895       2,438       2,789       9,451  
Integration services fee   1,187       1,188                 2,375  
Other   432       348       349       3,377       4,506  
Adjusted earnings $ 16,461     $ 24,522     $ 25,431     $ 34,746     $ 101,160  
Plus (less):                  
Depreciation expense   11,006       11,958       11,853       11,142       45,959  
Income tax provision   7,471       4,421       4,457       6,290       22,639  
Interest expense   26,180       26,613       27,559       24,828       105,180  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   1,005       1,024       1,005       1,004       4,038  
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest   4,398       3,428       5,769       2,828       16,423  
Tax effect - impairment expense               4,308       (978 )     3,330  
Non-controlling interest - impairment expense                     5,382       5,382  
Distributions paid - preferred shares   6,045       6,046       6,045       6,045       24,181  
Other   (1,160 )     75       (1,044 )     349       (1,780 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,406     $ 78,087     $ 85,383     $ 91,636     $ 326,512  
                                       


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
                                             
(in thousands)   Corporate     5.11     BOA   Lugano   PrimaLoft   THP   Velocity Outdoor   Altor Solutions   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (8,045 )   $ 2,040     $ 4,543     $ 35,133   $ (5,314 )   $ (1,997 )   $ (1,483 )   $ (441 )   $ (9,138 )   $ 6,927     $ 22,225  
Adjusted for:                                            
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     (2,095 )     (266 )     1,042       11,294     (2,010 )     (305 )     (264 )     (912 )     (196 )     2,280       8,568  
Interest expense, net     29,134       (11 )     (5 )         (55 )     (24 )     (1 )           151             29,189  
Intercompany interest     (41,740 )     3,252       4,409       15,596     4,390       2,725       1,635       5,159       1,808       2,766        
Depreciation and amortization     51       5,536       5,343       2,763     5,331       4,163       1,363       9,303       2,511       3,623       39,987  
EBITDA     (22,695 )     10,551       15,332       64,786     2,342       4,562       1,250       13,109       (4,864 )     15,596       99,969  
Other (income) expense           (46 )     489       280     176       8       (1,177 )     24             (167 )     (413 )
Non-controlling shareholder compensation           499       1,331       775     559       517       (153 )     247       5       277       4,057  
Acquisition expenses                                             1,872                   1,872  
Integration services fee                                 875                               875  
Other                                       1,500       696       9,546       78       11,820  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (22,695 )   $ 11,004     $ 17,152     $ 65,841   $ 3,077     $ 5,962     $ 1,420     $ 15,948     $ 4,687     $ 15,784     $ 118,180  
                                                                                       


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
                                       
(in thousands) Corporate     5.11     BOA   Lugano   PrimaLoft   Velocity Outdoor   Altor Solutions   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (12,982 )   $ 9,840     $ 1,345     $ 20,847     $ (64,383 )   $ (3,183 )   $ 4,260   $ 3,523     $ 3,670     $ (37,063 )
Adjusted for:                                      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   301       1,004       639       4,293       (2,549 )     289       1,797     921       (406 )     6,289  
Interest expense, net   24,732       (4 )     (9 )           (2 )     120           (11 )           24,826  
Intercompany interest   (33,291 )     4,546       2,548       10,177       4,780       3,440       2,303     1,728       3,769        
Depreciation and amortization   366       6,143       5,496       2,258       5,394       3,259       4,183     2,193       4,943       34,235  
EBITDA   (20,874 )     21,529       10,019       37,575       (56,760 )     3,925       12,543     8,354       11,976       28,287  
Other (income) expense   (1 )   (412 )   (19 )     (75 )     (66 )     (31 )     1,239     (4 )     (280 )     351  
Non-controlling shareholder compensation         203       950       162       761       228       186     1       298       2,789  
Impairment expense                           57,810       (978 )                     56,832  
Other               3,072                                   305       3,377  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (20,875 )   $ 21,320     $ 14,022     $ 37,662     $ 1,745     $ 3,144     $ 13,968   $ 8,351     $ 12,299     $ 91,636  
                                       


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Year ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
                                             
(in thousands)   Corporate     5.11     BOA   Lugano   PrimaLoft   THP   Velocity Outdoor   Altor Solutions   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (35,634 )   $ 20,634     $ 20,791     $ 94,390   $ (10,575 )   $ (9,761 )   $ (54,851 )   $ 5,635   $ (2,969 )   $ 14,638     $ 42,298
Adjusted for:                                            
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     (2,095 )     4,526       4,962       31,304     (3,741 )     (2,894 )     6,810       2,280     2,986       4,874       49,012
Interest expense, net     106,414       (14 )     (21 )     3     (70 )     (52 )     52           371             106,683
Intercompany interest     (157,585 )     13,366       20,125       56,013     17,916       10,552       9,255       10,771     7,121       12,466      
Depreciation and amortization     677       22,734       21,594       10,334     21,318       18,974       8,042       21,553     9,265       18,473       152,964
EBITDA     (88,223 )     61,246       67,451       192,044     24,848       16,819       (30,692 )     40,239     16,774       50,451       350,957
Other (income) expense     462       40       511       219     181       3       24,557       2,746     (9 )     (590 )     28,120
Non-controlling shareholder compensation           2,129       5,683       2,437     2,382       1,674       403       988     18       631       16,345
Impairment expense                                     8,182                       8,182
Acquisition expenses                                 3,479             1,872                 5,351
Integration services fee                                 2,625                             2,625
Other                                 90       1,500       696     10,426       476       13,188
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (87,761 )   $ 63,415     $ 73,645     $ 194,700   $ 27,411     $ 24,690     $ 3,950     $ 46,541   $ 27,209     $ 50,968     $ 424,768
                                                                                   


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Year ended December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
                                       
(in thousands) Corporate     5.11     BOA   Lugano   PrimaLoft   Velocity Outdoor   Altor Solutions   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (60,454 )   $ 21,690     $ 16,496     $ 52,315     $ (69,883 )   $ (40,045 )   $ 16,504   $ 10,434     $ 8,115     $ (44,828 )
Adjusted for:                                      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   301       4,994       2,863       14,589       (5,673 )     (5,616 )     5,890     4,185       1,106       22,639  
Interest expense, net   104,855       (8 )     (18 )     4       (11 )     352           5             105,179  
Intercompany interest   (126,240 )     20,244       7,580       32,837       18,123       13,510       10,486     6,806       16,654        
Depreciation and amortization   1,498       26,009       22,932       9,229       21,478       13,282       16,741     8,441       19,959       139,569  
EBITDA   (80,040 )     72,929       49,853       108,974       (35,966 )     (18,517 )     49,621     29,871       45,834       222,559  
Other (income) expense   (128 )     (515 )     98       (80 )     62       (1,210 )     1,440     (5 )     (1,441 )     (1,779 )
Non-controlling shareholder compensation         1,191       3,019       1,474       980       914       986     27       860       9,451  
Impairment expense                           57,810       31,590                       89,400  
Integration services fee                           2,375                             2,375  
Other               3,072                                   1,434       4,506  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (80,168 )   $ 73,605     $ 56,042     $ 110,368     $ 25,261     $ 12,777     $ 52,047   $ 29,893     $ 46,687     $ 326,512  
                                                                             


Compass Diversified Holdings
Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
Branded Consumer                
5.11   $ 11,004     $ 21,320     $ 63,415     $ 73,605  
BOA     17,152       14,022       73,645       56,042  
Lugano     65,841       37,662       194,700       110,368  
PrimaLoft     3,077       1,745       27,411       25,261  
The Honey Pot Co. (1)     5,962             24,690        
Velocity Outdoor     1,420       3,144       3,950       12,777  
Total Branded Consumer   $ 104,456     $ 77,893     $ 387,811     $ 278,053  
                 
Industrial                
Altor Solutions   $ 15,948     $ 13,968     $ 46,541     $ 52,047  
Arnold Magnetics     4,687       8,351       27,209       29,893  
Sterno     15,784       12,299       50,968       46,687  
Total Industrial   $ 36,419     $ 34,618     $ 124,718     $ 128,627  
Corporate expense     (22,695 )     (20,874 )     (87,761 )     (80,168 )
Total Adjusted EBITDA   $ 118,180     $ 91,637     $ 424,768     $ 326,512  
                                 


(1 )   The above results for The Honey Pot Co. do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company's ownership of $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, and $7.8 million and $28.7 million, respectively, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. The Honey Pot Co. was acquired on January 31, 2024.
     


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation
(unaudited)
         
    Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)     2024     2023     2024     2023
                 
Net Sales   $ 620,255   $ 544,915   $ 2,198,233   $ 1,965,017
Acquisitions (1)         24,905     10,671     107,311
Pro Forma Net Sales   $ 620,255   $ 569,820   $ 2,208,904   $ 2,072,328
                         


(1 )   Acquisitions reflects the net sales for The Honey Pot Co. on a proforma basis as if we had acquired this business on January 1, 2023.
     


Compass Diversified Holdings
Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales
(unaudited)
             
    Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)     2024     2023     2024     2023
                 
Branded Consumer                
5.11   $ 144,768   $ 147,394   $ 532,161   $ 533,089
BOA     48,141     42,435     190,811     155,825
Lugano     149,685     104,750     470,666     308,321
PrimaLoft     12,708     9,434     74,226     67,053
The Honey Pot (1)     28,697     24,905     115,260     107,311
Velocity Outdoor     19,008     45,842     96,427     172,190
Total Branded Consumer   $ 403,007   $ 374,760   $ 1,479,551   $ 1,343,789
                 
Industrial                
Altor Solutions     81,322     56,417     239,068     238,030
Arnold Magnetics     41,292     44,632     171,837     166,679
Sterno     94,634     94,011     318,448     323,830
Total Industrial   $ 217,248   $ 195,060   $ 729,353   $ 728,539
                 
Total Subsidiary Net Sales   $ 620,255   $ 569,820   $ 2,208,904   $ 2,072,328
                         


(1 )   Net sales for The Honey Pot are pro forma as if we had acquired this business on January 1, 2023.
     


Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows

    Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 9,974     $ 21,128     $ (67,636 )   $ 78,080  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     (70,199 )     466,213       (422,450 )     570,503  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     49,732       (102,236 )     100,614       (260,163 )
Foreign currency impact on cash     (1,727 )     636       (1,278 )     786  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     (12,220 )     385,741       (390,750 )     389,206  
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period(1)     71,947       64,736       450,477       61,271  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period   $ 59,727     $ 450,477     $ 59,727     $ 450,477  
                                 


(1 )   Includes cash from discontinued operations of $3.8 million at January 1, 2024 and $8.5 million at January 1, 2023.
     


Compass Diversified Holding
Selected Financial Data - Cash Flows
                 
    Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   $         (37,286 )   $         (24,390 )   $         (292,884 )   $         (160,281 )
Purchases of property and equipment   $         (22,858 )   $         (17,239 )   $         (56,701 )   $         (55,016 )
Distributions paid - common shares   $         (18,913 )   $         (17,955 )   $         (75,490 )   $         (71,967 )
Distributions paid - preferred shares   $         (6,967 )   $         (6,045 )   $         (25,458 )   $         (24,181 )

