AvePoint Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Full year SaaS revenue of $230.7 million, representing 43% year-over-year growth, 44% on a constant currency basis
Full year Total revenue of $330.5 million, representing 22% year-over-year growth, 22% on a constant currency basis
Total ARR of $327.0 million, representing 24% year-over-year growth, 25% adjusted for FX

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. 

“Our fourth quarter was an outstanding close to 2024, and we are pleased with the team’s steady focus and broad-based execution,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “Our results this year – as well as our outlook for 2025 – reflect the growing demand from companies around the world for platform solutions that enable them to prepare, secure and optimize their data for AI, as well as our ongoing improvement in effectively and efficiently delivering on that demand. Today, AvePoint stands at the forefront of addressing the pivotal challenges in data security, governance, and resilience, and we are excited for the many opportunities we see in 2025 and beyond to continue driving shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $89.2 million, up 20% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and up 20% on a constant currency basis. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $64.8 million, up 43% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and up 44% on a constant currency basis.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $67.3 million, compared to $55.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $67.3 million, compared to $56.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.5%, compared to 75.2% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Operating Income/(Loss): GAAP operating income was $4.9 million, compared to $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating income was $14.5 million, compared to $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $330.5 million, up 22% from the full year 2023 and up 22% on a constant currency basis. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $230.7 million, up 43% from the full year 2023 and up 44% on a constant currency basis.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $248.0 million, compared to $194.4 million for the full year 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $250.2 million, compared to $198.5 million for the full year 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.7%, compared to 73.0% for the full year 2023.
  • Operating Income/(Loss): GAAP operating income was $7.2 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(15.4) million for the full year 2023. Non-GAAP operating income was $47.6 million, compared to $22.2 million for the full year 2023.
  • Cash and short-term investments: $290.9 million as of December 31, 2024.
  • Cash from operations: For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company generated $88.9 million of cash from operations, compared to $34.7 million in the prior year period.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights

  • ARR as of December 31, 2024 was $327.0 million, representing growth of 24% year-over-year. Adjusted for FX, ARR grew 25% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted for FX, dollar-based gross retention rate was 89%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 111%. On an as-reported basis, dollar-based gross retention rate was 88%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 110%.
  • Introduced first-to-market benchmarking capabilities within AvePoint tyGraph for Microsoft 365 Copilot to provide organizations critical insights into their AI adoption and usage patterns.
  • Announced the launch of AvePoint’s AI Lab in Singapore, to advance AI-driven research and innovation that will address global industry challenges and embed AI across the AvePoint Confidence Platform.
  • Named to the inaugural Forbes America’s Best Companies List, which recognizes the top 300 companies in the U.S. across over 60 measures, including financial performance, customer and employee satisfaction, cybersecurity, and more.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects:

  • Total revenues of $87.8 million to $89.8 million, or year-over-year growth of 18% to 21%. On a constant currency basis, the Company expects revenue growth of 19% to 22%.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $11.1 million to $12.1 million.

For the full year 2025, the Company expects:

  • Total ARR of $401.3 million to $407.3 million, or year-over-year growth of 23% to 25%. Adjusted for FX, the Company expects ARR growth of 24% to 26%.
  • Total revenues of $380.0 million to $388.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 15% to 17%. On a constant currency basis, the Company expects revenue growth of 17% to 19%.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $52.3 million to $55.3 million.

Quarterly Conference Call

AvePoint will host a conference call today, February 27, 2025, to review its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm ET. You may access the call and register with a live operator by dialing 1 (833) 816-1428 for US participants and 1 (412) 317-0520 for outside the US. The passcode for the call is 8306574. Investors can also join by webcast by visiting https://www.avepoint.com/ir/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following the completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About AvePoint

Beyond Secure. AvePoint is the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, going beyond traditional solutions to ensure a robust data foundation and enable organizations everywhere to collaborate with confidence. Over 25,000 customers worldwide rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to prepare, secure, and optimize their critical data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes approximately 5,000 managed service providers, value-added resellers, and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement AvePoint’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (including percentage of revenue figures), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, and key metrics include annual recurring revenue, dollar-based gross retention rate, and dollar-based net retention rate. The company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures provides a better representation as to its overall operating performance. The presentation of AvePoint’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Annual Recurring Revenue. This metric is calculated as the annualized sum of contractually obligated Annual Contract Value (“ACV”) from SaaS, term license and support, and maintenance revenue sources from all active customers at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, and the active contracts used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by our customers. The company believes this metric further enables measurement of its business performance, is an important metric for financial forecasting and better enables strategic decision making. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Dollar-based Gross Retention Rate. This metric is calculated by starting with the ARR from all active customers as of 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ARR. The company then calculates ARR from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ARR. Current Period ARR includes net contraction or attrition over the last 12 months but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. The company then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the dollar-based gross retention rate. The company uses this metric as a measure of its ability to retain existing customers, and believes it is useful to investors for the same reason. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Dollar-based Net Retention Rate. This metric is calculated by starting with the ARR from all active customers as of 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ARR. The company then calculates ARR from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ARR. Current Period ARR includes net expansion over the last 12 months but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. The company then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate. The company uses this metric as a measure of its ability to expand business with existing customers, and believes it is useful to investors for the same reason. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses its Investor Relations website (https://avepoint.com/ir) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint”, “the Company”, “we”, “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Investor Contact
AvePoint
Jamie Arestia
ir@avepoint.com
(551) 220-5654

Media Contact
AvePoint
Nicole Caci
pr@avepoint.com  
(201) 201-8143


AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
  December 31,     December 31,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenue:                              
SaaS $ 64,847     $ 45,260     $ 230,667     $ 160,961  
Term license and support   9,432       12,270       44,560       52,744  
Services   12,228       13,788       44,036       44,795  
Maintenance   2,676       3,306       11,219       13,325  
Total revenue   89,183       74,624       330,482       271,825  
Cost of revenue:                              
SaaS   11,405       9,338       41,544       35,924  
Term license and support   382       505       1,584       1,946  
Services   9,980       9,576       38,757       38,807  
Maintenance   154       199       641       783  
Total cost of revenue   21,921       19,618       82,526       77,460  
Gross profit   67,262       55,006       247,956       194,365  
Operating expenses:                              
Sales and marketing   32,410       29,127       122,869       112,105  
General and administrative   17,127       15,592       69,222       61,271  
Research and development   12,872       9,409       48,699       36,340  
Total operating expenses   62,409       54,128       240,790       209,716  
Income (loss) from operations   4,853       878       7,166       (15,351 )
Other expense, net   (23,458 )     (1,687 )     (31,565 )     (3,263 )
Loss before income taxes   (18,605 )     (809 )     (24,399 )     (18,614 )
Income tax (benefit) expense   (1,427 )     (5,245 )     4,743       2,887  
Net (loss) income $ (17,178 )   $ 4,436     $ (29,142 )   $ (21,501 )
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest   7       167       (52 )     224  
Net (loss) income available to common stockholders $ (17,185 )   $ 4,269     $ (29,090 )   $ (21,725 )
Earnings per share:                              
Basic $ (0.09 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.16 )   $ (0.12 )
Diluted $ (0.09 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.16 )   $ (0.12 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:                              
Basic   186,605       181,152       183,721       182,257  
Diluted   186,605       198,570       183,721       182,257  


 

AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par value)
 
  December 31,     December 31,  
  2024     2023  
Assets              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 290,735     $ 223,162  
Short-term investments   167       3,721  
Accounts receivable, net   87,365       85,877  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   16,528       12,824  
Total current assets   394,795       325,584  
Property and equipment, net   5,289       5,118  
Goodwill   17,715       19,156  
Intangible assets, net   8,889       10,546  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   15,954       13,908  
Deferred contract costs   59,838       54,675  
Other assets   16,575       13,595  
Total assets $ 519,055     $ 442,582  
Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 2,352     $ 1,384  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   76,135       53,766  
Current portion of deferred revenue   144,468       121,515  
Total current liabilities   222,955       176,665  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   9,909       9,383  
Long-term portion of deferred revenue   8,840       7,741  
Earn-out shares liabilities         18,346  
Other liabilities   6,403       5,603  
Total liabilities   248,107       217,738  
Commitments and contingencies              
Mezzanine equity              
Redeemable noncontrolling interest         6,038  
Total mezzanine equity         6,038  
Stockholders’ equity              
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 194,071 and 184,652 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively   19       18  
Additional paid-in capital   779,007       667,881  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   576       3,196  
Accumulated deficit   (510,448 )     (460,496 )
Noncontrolling interest   1,794       8,207  
Total stockholders’ equity   270,948       218,806  
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity $ 519,055     $ 442,582  



AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Year Ended  
  December 31,  
  2024     2023  
Operating activities              
Net loss $ (29,142 )   $ (21,501 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   5,382       4,687  
Operating lease right-of-use assets expense   6,270       6,234  
Foreign currency remeasurement loss   866        
Stock-based compensation   39,059       36,048  
Deferred income taxes   498       (864 )
Other   (67 )     1,068  
Change in value of earn-out and warrant liabilities   37,276       11,454  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable   (4,898 )     (19,448 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (3,350 )     (2,773 )
Deferred contract costs and other assets   (8,482 )     (7,687 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, operating lease liabilities and other current liabilities   16,046       609  
Deferred revenue   29,436       26,867  
Net cash provided by operating activities   88,894       34,694  
Investing activities              
Maturities of investments   5,353       2,620  
Purchases of investments   (1,819 )     (3,497 )
Capitalization of internal-use software   (1,211 )     (1,434 )
Purchase of property and equipment   (3,044 )     (2,087 )
Issuance of notes receivables   (1,750 )     (1,250 )
Other investing activities   (130 )      
Net cash used in investing activities   (2,601 )     (5,648 )
Financing activities              
Repurchase of common stock   (33,053 )     (39,036 )
Proceeds from warrant exercises   17,182        
Proceeds from stock option exercises   11,033       5,569  
Redemption of redeemable noncontrolling interest   (6,130 )      
Purchase of public warrants   (3,991 )      
Company earn-out shares settled in cash   (572 )      
Repayments of finance leases   (6 )     (64 )
Payments of debt issuance costs         (136 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (15,537 )     (33,667 )
Effect of exchange rates on cash   (3,183 )     595  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   67,573       (4,026 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   223,162       227,188  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 290,735     $ 223,162  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information              
Income taxes paid $ 6,882     $ 6,112  
Company earn-out shares issuance $ 53,871     $  



AvePoint, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
  December 31,     December 31,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Non-GAAP operating income                              
GAAP operating income (loss) $ 4,853     $ 878     $ 7,166     $ (15,351 )
Stock-based compensation expense   9,252       9,073       39,059       36,048  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   356       350       1,420       1,456  
Non-GAAP operating income $ 14,461     $ 10,301     $ 47,645     $ 22,153  
Non-GAAP operating margin   16.2 %     13.8 %     14.4 %     8.1 %
                               
                               
                               
Non-GAAP gross profit                              
GAAP gross profit $ 67,262     $ 55,006     $ 247,956     $ 194,365  
Stock-based compensation expense   (201 )     869       1,315       3,161  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   239       239       961       964  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 67,300     $ 56,114     $ 250,232     $ 198,490  
Non-GAAP gross margin   75.5 %     75.2 %     75.7 %     73.0 %
                               
Non-GAAP sales and marketing                              
GAAP sales and marketing $ 32,410     $ 29,127     $ 122,869     $ 112,105  
Stock-based compensation expense   (2,281 )     (2,251 )     (8,965 )     (9,518 )
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   (117 )     (111 )     (459 )     (492 )
Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 30,012     $ 26,765     $ 113,445     $ 102,095  
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue   33.7 %     35.9 %     34.3 %     37.6 %
                               
Non-GAAP general and administrative                              
GAAP general and administrative $ 17,127     $ 15,592     $ 69,222     $ 61,271  
Stock-based compensation expense   (5,032 )     (4,787 )     (20,483 )     (19,338 )
Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 12,095     $ 10,805     $ 48,739     $ 41,933  
Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue   13.6 %     14.5 %     14.7 %     15.4 %
                               
Non-GAAP research and development                              
GAAP research and development $ 12,872     $ 9,409     $ 48,699     $ 36,340  
Stock-based compensation expense   (2,140 )     (1,166 )     (8,296 )     (4,031 )
Non-GAAP research and development $ 10,732     $ 8,243     $ 40,403     $ 32,309  
Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue   12.0 %     11.0 %     12.2 %     11.9 %

