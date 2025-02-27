Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,124 in the last 365 days.

Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming financial community event:

  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
    Thursday, March 6, 2025
    8:30 a.m. PST; 11:30 a.m. EST

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com

About Nutanix
Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2025 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

Investor Contact
Richard Valera
ir@nutanix.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more