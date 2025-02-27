Department of Natural Resources to Host Informational Meeting About Potential MARL Power Transmission Line Project

February 27, 2025

Meeting scheduled to take place at Savage River Lodge in Frostburg on March 13

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is scheduled to host an informational meeting on March 13 in Frostburg to take public feedback related to the potential Mid-Atlantic Resiliency Link (MARL) power transmission line project being planned by NextEra Energy that could stretch through Western Maryland.

The meeting will be an open house style setting to gather feedback from the public regarding impacts to wildlands. There will be no formal presentations by the Department. The discussion will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Savage River Lodge, 1600 Mt. Aetna Road, Frostburg, Maryland. The meeting will be held in the main lodge.

DNR is hosting the meeting to better understand the community’s views about transmission lines and potential impacts on wildlands, forests, coldwater streams, and other natural resources. Residents who want to share feedback, but can’t attend the meeting, can do so through DNR’s online public comment form about the project.

As of publication, NextEra Energy is conducting a route study for the project and has not yet selected a route, according to its website. The company plans to share route alternatives in the spring.

DNR will not know which specific public lands could be impacted by the project until specific route options have been identified by the company.

The project calls for building a new 105-mile, 500-kV transmission line from Frederick County, Virginia, to Greene County, Pennsylvania to bolster the regional electric grid.