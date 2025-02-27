Registration Open for Maine Council for the Social Studies Annual Conference

The Maine Council for Social Studies is hosting its annual conference at the Augusta Civic Center on March 24, 2025. This year’s theme is “Expanding Democracy,” emphasizing the importance of preserving and expanding the Voting Rights Act of 1965 on its 60th anniversary. The deadline to register for the conference is March 17.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows will be the keynote speaker. The conference will also feature learning session “tracks” on Wabanaki Studies, African American Studies, Literacy, and Elementary Social Studies Education.

Featured session leaders include Pamela Cummings from the Abyssinian Meeting House; Fiona Hopper and Nolan Altvater of Portland Public Schools; Adam Schmitt of the University of Southern Maine; Bri Lolar, Maine Department of Education (DOE) Wabanaki Studies Specialist; and Meadow Dibble of the Atlantic Black Box Project.

For further questions, please reach out to info@mainesocialstudies.org.