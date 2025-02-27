SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Go SBA Express by Radix that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Radix Provides a Unique SBA Loan Designed to Protect Small Business Owners from Predatory Lending,” issued today at 8:31 AM ET over GlobeNewswire.

