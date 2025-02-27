Ski for Weeks, Pay Less Than a Day Ticket: $199 Spring Pass + Free Rentals

Waterville Valley, NH, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some resorts are charging over $200 for just one day on the mountain. At Waterville Valley, $199 gets you unlimited skiing for over a month—plus free rentals! The 2025 Waterville Spring Pass gives you unlimited access to Waterville Valley from March 1 through mid-April, so you can soak up every last turn of the season without breaking the bank.

Whether you're a seasoned skier chasing soft spring turns or a first-timer looking to try the sport, this deal is unbeatable:

No Blackout Dates - Hit the slopes every day from March 1 until closing day.

FREE Ski or Snowboard Rentals – No gear? No problem. Get fully outfitted at no extra cost.

Legendary Spring Conditions – Enjoy warm temps, bluebird days, and classic corn snow.

Epic Events & Après – From weekly après parties to Waterville Valley's legendary Pond Skim, there's no shortage of sunny slopeside celebrations.

For just $199, you get weeks of skiing and riding, making this the perfect way to wrap up the season. Plus, if you upgrade to a 2025/26 Waterville Valley Resort Season Pass, your Spring Pass cost can be credited toward your purchase—so you can ski into next winter with even more savings.

Don’t miss out—secure your 2025 Spring Pass today at https://www.waterville.com/top-season-passes#spring-pass and get ready to make every turn count!

ABOUT WATERVILLE VALLEY RESORT

Waterville Valley is New Hampshire’s Family Resort, offering a vast array of year-round family activities and events. Located in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Waterville Valley is an independent resort offering world-class skiing and snowboarding across two mountain peaks. For more information, please visit waterville.com.

