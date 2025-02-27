Tennessee Honors Heroism, Bravery of Firefighters During

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) highlight the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices of Tennessee’s volunteer firefighters during Volunteer Firefighters Week (March 2 – March 8, 2025).

Each year, the first full week in March is observed in Tennessee as Volunteer Firefighters Week to honor and recognize volunteer firefighters for their courageous and dedicated service.

“Tennessee's volunteer fire departments are the embodiment of the Volunteer State’s spirit as they willingly put their lives at risk for their communities, all for little or no compensation or recognition, in order to protect the lives and properties of their neighbors,” said TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “As the Tennessee State Fire Marshal, I salute Tennessee's volunteer firefighters this week for their work, and I believe that Tennessee’s volunteer firefighters should be honored for their sacrifices every day.”

The Department supports Tennessee firefighters and fire responders through several ongoing initiatives:

“Many Tennesseans may be surprised to learn that over half of Tennessee’s firefighters are volunteers,” said Assistant Commissioner Mike Bell. “Helping support these brave men and women through our programs is one of the privileges that our team has every day. During Volunteer Firefighters Week, I encourage Tennesseans to tell their local volunteer firefighters ‘thank you’ for their willingness to forego their safety in order to help others.”

###