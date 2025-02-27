Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,215 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Honors Heroism, Bravery of Firefighters During

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) highlight the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices of Tennessee’s volunteer firefighters during Volunteer Firefighters Week (March 2 – March 8, 2025).

Each year, the first full week in March is observed in Tennessee as Volunteer Firefighters Week to honor and recognize volunteer firefighters for their courageous and dedicated service.

“Tennessee's volunteer fire departments are the embodiment of the Volunteer State’s spirit as they willingly put their lives at risk for their communities, all for little or no compensation or recognition, in order to protect the lives and properties of their neighbors,” said TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “As the Tennessee State Fire Marshal, I salute Tennessee's volunteer firefighters this week for their work, and I believe that Tennessee’s volunteer firefighters should be honored for their sacrifices every day.”

The Department supports Tennessee firefighters and fire responders through several ongoing initiatives: 

“Many Tennesseans may be surprised to learn that over half of Tennessee’s firefighters are volunteers,” said Assistant Commissioner Mike Bell. “Helping support these brave men and women through our programs is one of the privileges that our team has every day. During Volunteer Firefighters Week, I encourage Tennesseans to tell their local volunteer firefighters ‘thank you’ for their willingness to forego their safety in order to help others.”

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tennessee Honors Heroism, Bravery of Firefighters During

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more