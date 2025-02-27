Oscars History Made As Academy Recognizes Native Indigenous Storytelling

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking first for the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has officially recognized Native Indigenous storytelling on Hollywood's most prestigious stage. SUGARCANE, directed by Julian Brave NoiseCat, has made history as the first Academy Award-nominated documentary feature directed by a North American Indigenous filmmaker in the 97-year history of the Oscars.

The milestone was announced by Joanelle Romero, a longstanding Academy member and trailblazer in Native cinema, via social media on January 23rd, sparking an international conversation. National Geographic quickly picked up the story, propelling SUGARCANE into the spotlight.

Romero points out that, while this is the first documentary feature, only three Native-directed projects have ever been shortlisted for an Oscar:

American Holocaust: When It’s All Over I’ll Still Be Indian (Documentary Short – 2000) | Director: Joanelle Romero (Apache)

Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice (Animated Short Film – 2021) | Director: Zacharias Kunuk (Inuk)

SUGARCANE (Documentary Feature – 2024) | Directors: Julian Brave NoiseCat (Secwepemc Nation) & Emily Kassie



A Groundbreaking Partnership & Premiere

The Red Nation Celebration Institute (RNCI)—the longest-running Native and Indigenous nonprofit in the entertainment industry—partnered with National Geographic to present SUGARCANE at the 29th Red Nation International Film Festival (RNIFF) held last November at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles.

“Experiencing Native cinema alongside Hollywood blockbusters at AMC The Grove was a groundbreaking moment,” said RNCI Founder and CEO Joanelle Romero. “It shattered barriers and affirmed that representation matters now more than ever.”

SUGARCANE went on to win Best Documentary Feature at the 29th Red Nation International Film Festival, further cementing its place in history and amplifying Indigenous storytelling on a global scale.

RNIFF: A Gateway to Awards Season

The Red Nation International Film Festival (RNIFF) has long served as a launchpad for Native and Indigenous films during awards season. Every year, the festival proudly showcases films that go on to earn nominations and wins at major ceremonies, including the Academy Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards, Gotham Awards, Golden Globes, and Cannes.

SUGARCANE is a powerful documentary that uncovers the buried legacy of Indian residential schools, confronting North America's dark history while amplifying the ongoing fight for justice within Indigenous communities.

About the Red Nation Celebration Institute

Red Nation Celebration Institute® (RNCI) The Creative Enterprise by Natives Delivering to All People the Stories that Shape our World. Red Nation Celebration Institute, the longest-running and most successful Native women-led Indigenous impact media arts and cultural nonprofit organization, stands as a cornerstone of Native leadership in the entertainment industry. It is the first Indigenous nonprofit to receive funding from the City of Los Angeles, serving over 575 Native Nations in the U.S. and a total of 1,200 globally. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with an additional office in Santa Fe, New Mexico, RNCI continues to drive meaningful representation and visibility for Native and Indigenous voices in media and the arts.

About the Red Nation International Film Festival

The Red Nation International Film Festival (RNIFF) is the world's largest Native Indigenous film and media arts festival, and the first of its kind in Los Angeles. Presented annually by RNCI since 1995, RNIFF has empowered Native Indigenous storytellers, showcasing over 5,000 Native and Indigenous content creators. Through its streaming platform, Red Nation Television Network, and its focus on women-directed films through the Native Women in Film & Television initiative, RNIFF continues to amplify Indigenous voices in media.

