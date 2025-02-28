Spring is for Travel Lovers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last spring, 167.1 million people flew, and even more are expected to travel this year, including by car and cruises. Spring break vacation costs are projected to rise 26% from last year, but that’s not deterring Americans. According to the Travel Insurance Journal, 2 in 5 U.S. travelers plan to take a bucket-list trip in 2025, with many kicking it off during spring break.But not just any travel will do, people are looking to travel their way – from customizing their own loyalty perks to individualized itineraries and more. Vacationers want limitless choices and flexibility when planning their next adventure. Hence the rise of solo traveling, the ultimate choose-your-own adventure.Whether planning for spring break or looking to book a solo trip, travel expert, Andrea Burchett, Chief Loyalty Officer of Virgin Group, shares how to get the best deals as well as how to take advantage of loyalty programs and travel credit cards that offer flexibility to vacation the way you want to.For more information, please visit https://www.VirginRed.com

