Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,187 in the last 365 days.

Dermatologist-Approved Beauty Buys for Winter Skin Care

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the cold, dry weather takes a toll on skin and scalp, a winter glow up might seem out of reach—but with the right, accessible products, it’s possible to look and feel great all season long. A head-to-toe skincare routine designed to support healthy skin can make all the difference and may not even require a trip to the dermatologist.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Alexis Stephens shares must-have beauty buys for winter skin, and top picks to help one build a routine that ensures a head-to-toe glow, even in the harshest conditions. The Doctor covers products like clinically hydrating hair care, daily face moisturizers with SPF and weightless sweat protection. All the recommendations are available at retailers nationwide.

Shana Wu
Small Girls PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dermatologist-Approved Beauty Buys for Winter Skin Care

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more