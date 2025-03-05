INSULATION EXPERT/THERMAHOOD FOUNDER ADVOCATES FOR BUILDING INDUSTRY CHANGES IN RECESSED LIGHTING

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While recessed lighting and high-hats have been increasingly utilized and modernized in the housing industry, engineering experts say installation guidelines are still lagging; making the gaps around high-hats an often overlooked and unnecessary vulnerability.

“Uncovered, leaky recessed lights and high-hats can reduce insulation by as much as 30%, causing heat loss, energy waste and even posing a potential health risk,” said Insulation & Drywall Expert Vincent Boden. “When cold and hot air meet and create condensation, that can cause timber rot, mold, and insect entry points- problems no homeowner wants.”

Boden, a construction industry veteran with more than 20 years of mechanical engineering acumen, identified ‘invisible’ gaps around high-hats as the source of uncomfortable drafts in his own home; subsequently inventing Thermahood, a flame-retardant and self-extinguishing hood that caps air leakage behind the high-hat (in the attic). Utilized extensively in Ireland and across the UK for more than a decade, Boden is now advocating that builders in the U.S. and abroad consider this simple, high-hat capping, money saving, inexpensive step in new construction projects.

More than 1.6 million* homes were built in 2024, and according to an article in dwell.com, high-hats (also called ‘can lighting’) have “taken over the ceilings of both new builds and renovations alike”- citing their affordability, ambiance, and the amount of light provided. Boden says until the housing industry adopts new high-hat guidelines to prevent potential drafts, he’s proud to offer homeowners an easy DIY fix - at just $10 a cover.

“Expanding our consumer base to Americans via Walmart.com and Amazon.com has been deeply meaningful,” continued Boden. “Thermahood’s mission is to provide a simple, affordable method for making homes more energy efficient, protected, and to ultimately save homeowners money on heating and cooling costs. It’s clear that consumers see the value; we are confident that the housing sector will soon follow.”

For more information, visit: https://www.thermahood.com/

Walmart.com: https://tinyurl.com/f53rufd6 Amazon.com: https://tinyurl.com/3j44t2ab

*To read the information linked above, visit https://tinyurl.com/5cyrytc6

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients.For more than a decade, Thermahood has operated out of Northern Ireland, providing customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.

