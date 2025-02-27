Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,234 in the last 365 days.

2025 Annual General Meeting

Golar LNG Limited advises that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday May 20, 2025.  The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to March 13, 2025. A copy of the notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods prior to the meeting and will also be made available on the Company’s website at www.golarlng.com

Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
February 27, 2025

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2025 Annual General Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more