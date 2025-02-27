Altadena Mom Displaced by Eaton Fire Leads Fight for Restorative Justice

Altadena, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsley Szamet announced today that partner and Altadena resident Kelsey Szamet will launch a Rebuilding Altadena Community Webinar Series for fellow community members affected by the Eaton Fire on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at noon. The webinar series will be offered alongside ongoing Legal Lunch & Learn sessions at El Portal Restaurant in Pasadena. Szamet has dedicated her career to seeking justice for individuals and groups facing complex legal challenges, but now, that mission carries even greater personal significance.

Szamet's family roots in Altadena go back to the 1970s. It’s the vibrant community where she was born and raised and is still proud to call home with her husband and two young daughters. She found deep joy in raising her family where her roots were planted, but this changed suddenly on January 7, when Szamet and her family had to evacuate their home due to the Eaton Canyon Fire.

“I feel like our paradise was taken from us, and it happened so fast,” says Szamet. “I am heartbroken, but I am also so angry. I want to make sure that we hold whoever is responsible accountable.” Szamet feels fortunate that her home is still standing, but homes across the street and all around have burnt down. She worries about the dangers of living inside the burn scar, particularly as remediation efforts begin, inevitably stirring toxic particles into the air.

Contamination is not her only concern. “Our house is standing, but what are we going back to? Our community has been laid to ash,” she adds. Restoring Altadena to the community she knows and loves—not just rebuilding—but making sure every one of its residents has access to key information and is made whole again by ensuring financial recovery is Szamet’s motivation for organizing these community webinars and Legal Lunch & Learn sessions for Eaton Fire victims.

“I am devastated and heartbroken for my community, but I am also deeply committed to standing by my neighbors as we seek a way forward and work together to heal from this traumatic experience,” adds Szamet.

The webinar series will allow attendees to connect with subject matter experts on fire recovery topics such as navigating insurance claims, fire remediation, environmental safety, and their rights under California law.

Kingsley Szamet has partnered with law firms McNicholas & McNicholas and Becker Law Group, leaders in wildfire litigation with proven experience handling California's most significant wildfire cases, to represent victims of the Eaton Fire and host the ongoing Legal Lunch & Learn sessions at El Portal. Attendees at these events can get answers to questions such as “What types of damages can I seek?” “Who can file a claim?” “When can I start to rebuild?” and “When will I be able to move back into my home?”

“My love for Altadena is what fuels my fight for restorative justice. Like many of my neighbors, I’m worried people in our community will fall victim to developers pressuring them to sell because they don’t know how to recover from the fire or don’t see a way forward financially. That means we’d be losing the people that make our community what it is,” says Szamet. “Rebuilding Altadena is about so much more than the structures the fire destroyed.”

Eaton Fire victims can attend additional Rebuilding Altadena Community Webinars at noon on March 13, March 27, and April 10. Legal Lunch & Learn sessions led by Szamet will be held at noon on March 8 and March 22 at El Portal Restaurant in Pasadena. Lunch will be served, and there is free on-site parking.

About Kingsley Szamet

Kingsley Szamet is a law firm with decades of experience successfully handling cases against major corporations and negligent entities. Its attorneys have litigated countless complex cases and authored numerous appellate briefs in state and federal court. The firm's attorneys have also received multiple accolades for their unwavering commitment to legal excellence, dedication to clients, and outstanding contributions to the legal industry. Kingsley Szamet strives to achieve the best possible outcomes for its clients through personalized attention, innovative strategies, and a deep understanding of complex litigation and employment law.

About McNicholas & McNicholas

For more than three decades, McNicholas & McNicholas has built a reputation as one of California’s leading law firms, handling a wide range of cases including wildfire litigation, personal injury, police liability and employment law matters. Founded by a family of attorneys spanning three generations, John McNicholas and sons, Patrick and Matthew, have tried hundreds of cases to jury verdict on behalf of clients.

About Becker Law Group

Becker Law Group, a trial law firm with over 30 years of litigation experience, is at the forefront of wildfire litigation, fighting for individuals and communities devastated by catastrophic wildfires. The firm has built a strong track record of holding utility companies, corporations, and other negligent parties accountable for the destruction caused by these disasters. Todd Becker, the firm’s founding attorney, is a Pasadena resident and is the only Pasadena-based attorney focused on wildfire litigation. Becker Law Group is committed to securing justice and substantial compensation for victims who have lost their homes, businesses, and livelihoods due to preventable wildfires. The firm’s strategic approach and litigation expertise have helped wildfire survivors navigate the complex legal process and rebuild their lives.

