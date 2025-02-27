Neon Adds OpenAI's Nicholas Turley to its Board of Directors to Help Build the Next Generation of AI-Driven Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon , the serverless platform spinning up thousands of databases a day, today announced it has added OpenAI’s Nicholas Turley to its board of directors. Turley is the Head of Product at OpenAI where he helped take ChatGPT from inception to hundreds of millions of active users, billions in revenue, and the 6th most popular site in the world.

“Neon fits perfectly into a developer's workflow, automatically adjusts resources based on demand, and separates computing from storage. Next year, the goal is to create more tools that meet the infrastructure needs of AI-driven development.

This appointment follows a $25 Million strategic investment into Neon from M12, Microsoft’s investment arm. Neon is spinning up thousands of projects a day across its platform – powering leading companies such as Vercel, Retool, and Replit – with over 750,000 databases created in 2024 alone. This pace will only increase with the rise of agentic AI, where infrastructure decisions are made quickly at scale by machines instead of humans.

Key highlights of Neon’s modern database for AI-driven development:

Instant provisioning. Neon natively decouples storage and compute through an innovative approach that includes a custom-built storage engine. This architecture gives Neon the unique ability to provision new databases in under a second.



Neon natively decouples storage and compute through an innovative approach that includes a custom-built storage engine. This architecture gives Neon the unique ability to provision new databases in under a second. Efficient scaling. Neon not only saves engineering time during the building phase—when it’s time to scale, Neon takes care of it effortlessly. Neon databases automatically scale resources according to load, ensuring optimal performance during traffic spikes without the need for overprovisioning in advance. Neon storage is also on-demand—no need to manage disks.



Neon not only saves engineering time during the building phase—when it’s time to scale, Neon takes care of it effortlessly. Neon databases automatically scale resources according to load, ensuring optimal performance during traffic spikes without the need for overprovisioning in advance. Neon storage is also on-demand—no need to manage disks. Integrated developer workflows. Neon database branches allow for shorter software lifecycles by enabling developers to integrate their database directly into their CI/CD pipelines in a cost-effective way. The growth in popularity of Neon’s serverless Postgres database technology is in large part due to this combination of improved developer experience and better costs.



"Nick will be instrumental as we expand beyond a modern database to become a complete infrastructure platform for the future of AI-driven development," said Nikita Shamgunov, CEO of Neon. "His expertise across OpenAI as well as Instacart and Dropbox will ensure Neon

Neon was founded in 2021 by a team of experienced database builders and Postgres contributors with a singular goal: Help developers and teams ship faster with Postgres by delivering it as a serverless cloud platform. Today, more than 4000 projects are created on Neon daily, powering everything from startups building the next wave of AI tools, to large platforms like Vercel, Replit and Retool.

