TONNINO REINVENTS SHELF-STABLE SEAFOOD WITH PREMIUM TUNA AND SALMON FOR THE MODERN TABLE

At Natural Products Expo West, Tonnino Takes Seafood Beyond the Pantry, Turning it into Gourmet Center-Plate Proteins

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tonnino, long recognized for setting the standard in gourmet tuna, is taking shelf-stable seafood beyond the pantry and onto the center of the plate. At booth 2499B, at Natural Products Expo West 2025, the brand is presenting its expanded lineup of premium, yellowfin and albacore tuna and salmon, offering consumers a high-quality, convenient alternative to traditional protein choices.Tonnino is redefining how seafood fits into everyday meals with its award-winning canned salmon infused with smoked olive oil and rosemary, yellowfin and albacore available in both cans and jars, and an innovative lineup of tuna with vegetables. As the first to introduce jarred wild-caught Alaskan salmon in the U.S., along with tuna dips and kid-friendly tuna cans, Tonnino offers a new take on premium seafood. With uncompromising quality, bold flavors, and convenient, ready-to-eat options, this collection makes it easy to elevate salads, pastas, wraps, grain bowls, and more.Attendees can also join Dr. Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, RDN, nutrition expert from LIVE with Kelly and Mark and bestselling author of Eat Clean, Stay Lean, as she showcases how Tonnino seafood makes mealtime effortless, delicious, and nutritious. She’ll be sharing quick meal ideas and expert lifestyle tips to make Tonnino a pantry essential. Visit her at Booth 2499B on Wednesday, March 5, from 3:30–4:30 PM!A New Era for Shelf-Stable SeafoodAs demand for high-protein, versatile, and better-for-you ingredients continues to grow, Tonnino delivers a premium alternative that aligns with evolving consumer habits. Tonnino’s seafood is designed to be the main event—meaty, flavorful, and perfectly suited for center-plate inspiration.• Albacore Tuna (Jars & Cans) – A milder taste, rich, firm, and elevated option for pasta dishes, grain bowls, or simply enjoyed straight from the jar.• Yellowfin and Albacore Tuna with vegetables – A flavorful, balanced combination that introduces a ready-to-eat meal solution for all ages and a sophisticated blend that transforms seafood into an easy gourmet experience.• Tonnino Jarred Salmon Collection – Featuring wild-caught Alaskan Silver Salmon in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rosemary with Smoked Olive Oil, Garlic & Dill in Olive Oil, bringing an unmatched depth of flavor and quality to shelf-stable seafood.• Tuna Dips and Kids cans - Introducing a range of delicious, convenient party dips as well as kid-friendly canned options, perfect for quick, nutritious meals and snacks that fit into busy lifestyles, and making tuna convenient for any age, any time and any occasion.Each product is carefully sourced and packed to preserve texture, taste, and nutritional integrity, ensuring that Tonnino stands apart from traditional canned seafood.Premium Seafood, Made for Modern LifestylesTonnino is expanding the way people think about tuna and salmon—from an easy post-workout wrap to an elegant dinner centerpiece. Offering protein-rich, responsibly sourced options, the collection is crafted for those seeking a restaurant-quality experience in every bite. Whether you're crafting a quick weeknight dinner or curating a gourmet meal, Tonnino delivers the convenience you need with the premium taste you deserve.A Commitment to Quality and SustainabilityTonnino’s dedication to excellence extends beyond flavor to include sustainable sourcing practices that help protect ocean ecosystems. Each product is responsibly caught and packed with the highest environmental standards in mind. As the demand for healthier, eco-conscious products continues to rise, Tonnino remains committed to offering premium seafood options that not only elevate meals but also contribute to a more sustainable future.About TonninoSince its inception, Tonnino has set the standard for gourmet, wild-caught seafood products. Known for their commitment to sustainability and quality, the brand has redefined the pantry aisle with innovative products like jarred tuna, gourmet dips, and now, the first-ever jarred salmon. Available at Whole Foods, Walmart, Fairway, and Amazon, Tonnino continues to elevate the everyday dining experience with its premium, ready-to-eat seafood offerings.For more information about Tonnino and its new jarred salmon, visit www.tonnino.com # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Tonnino and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

