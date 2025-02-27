NEWS: The Great American Getaway 400 Returns to Pocono Raceway, Bringing Hundreds of Thousands of NASCAR Fans to Pennsylvania and Boosting the Commonwealth’s Tourism Economy

The VISITPA.COM-sponsored NASCAR Cup Series race will be televised on Amazon, reaching millions worldwide, and is coming back to “The Tricky Triangle” on Sunday, June 22, as part of a NASCAR tripleheader weekend. Governor Shapiro understands the importance of the tourism industry to Pennsylvania’s economy and included $65 million in funding in his 2025-26 proposed budget to prepare for America’s 250th birthday next year.

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania will once again host one of NASCAR’s premier events, with The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM returning to Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 22. Governor Josh Shapiro has renewed his Administration’s partnership with Pocono Raceway for the second consecutive year, continuing the Commonwealth’s commitment to driving tourism and economic growth faster than ever. The event will be part of a NASCAR tripleheader weekend, bringing racing fans and global attention to Pennsylvania.

“NASCAR Cup Series races are some of the biggest and best sporting events in the world, and nobody does it better than Pennsylvania. This race is a great example of how the Commonwealth continues to be a premier destination for tourism, with the famous ‘Tricky Triangle’ drawing fans from across the country to experience everything our state has to offer — from top-tier sports and outdoor adventure to rich history and vibrant communities,” said Governor Shapiro. “This race is more than just a sporting event — it’s an opportunity to boost our local economy, promote tourism, and make sure Pennsylvania is front and center as a top destination for travelers.”

Last year, Governor Shapiro launched the Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway tourism campaign to highlight all the Commonwealth has to offer visitors. Pocono Raceway has been a key driver in providing national and international exposure for the Commonwealth through NASCAR’s global popularity.

The race will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, NASCAR’s new television partner, with additional national coverage on SiriusXM and MRN Radio. NASCAR’s global reach will put Pennsylvania in front of millions, with coverage extending to 195 countries in more than 29 languages.

Tourism: A Key Driver of Pennsylvania’s Economy

Pocono Raceway is a premier motorsports destination, attracting fans from all 50 states and 13 countries. The annual NASCAR weekend, which also features the Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, has an estimated economic impact of $75 million, benefiting businesses, hotels, and restaurants throughout the region.

“Pocono Raceway has been a must-visit destination since our first green flag in 1971,” said Pocono Raceway President Ben May. “More than 60 percent of our fans travel from out of state or internationally, and we are thrilled that Governor Shapiro and his Administration have once again chosen Pocono and NASCAR to showcase why Pennsylvania is The Great American Getaway.” Pennsylvania continues to be a premier weekend getaway destination within convenient driving proximity to major cities along the East Coast, including New York City, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. Pennsylvania’s main streets and small towns; world-class restaurants and bars; distinguished historical sites; exhilarating outdoor recreation, and prominent events and sports can be experienced in a single weekend by nearly 72 million people who live within a four-hour drive of the thousands of getaways and experiences the state has to offer.

Tourism is a key priority in Governor Shapiro’s economic development strategy. A 2024 report by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office details how Pennsylvania’s tourism industry generated $76.7 billion in economic impact, supported 486,871 jobs, contributed $4.7 billion in state and local taxes, and welcomed 192.4 million visitors in 2022. Visitor spending, which supports jobs, income, and business sales, generated $9.6 billion in government revenues. Overnight visitor spending increased by $4.8 billion, with more than 66 million trips resulting in $28 billion in spending.

On July 4, 2026, America will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation. Just as Pennsylvania played a critical role in 1776, the Commonwealth is primed to once again be in the spotlight in 2026 with major events throughout the Commonwealth ― from NCAA’s March Madness men’s basketball tournament, the FIFA World Cup, and MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, to the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

With the focus on the Commonwealth in 2026 and to take advantage of this unique opportunity, Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget includes $64 million to prepare for America’s 250th birthday:

$2.5 million continuation for America250PA

continuation for America250PA $15 million in new funding for Regional Event Security

in new funding for Regional Event Security $10 million increase to promote the 250th celebration

increase to promote the 250th celebration $36.5 million to plan and execute these internationally recognized events in the Tourism Promotion Fund

Experience the Action

Don’t miss The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM on June 22 at Pocono Raceway. For tickets and event details, visit Pocono Raceway – The Tricky Triangle website.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

