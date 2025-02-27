Staffing Agency Launches Solution to Help Women Fund Food Programs Feeding L.A.

Love to Help Feed LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Referral program to earn funding for your food programs thru your church or school. www.LovetoFeed.LA Love to Help Feed LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Referral program to earn funding for your food programs thru your church or school. www.LovetoFeed.LA

Love to do something sweet? Participate in out referral program to help feed your community members in need!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund meaningful community causes, and sweet nonprofits.Recruiting for Good launches sweet solution Love to Feed LA The meaning service helps women fund food programs at churches, nonprofits, and schools.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet, Carlos Cymerman, "Are you selfless, always thinking of others first? Then, participate in our referral program to earn generous supermarket gift cards to help feed the community thru your favorite church, nonprofit, or school (or PTA) food program." How Women Help Feed LA with Recruiting for Good?1. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; by introducing an HR Manager/Executive, CEO, or CFO.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Women who make introduction earn up to 50% of the finder's Fee in Supermarket Gift Cards to be donated to a Church, Nonprofit, or school's Food community program.AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes, community projects, and Sweet Nonprofits! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to Feed LA? Helping women start Today. Participate in referral program to fund healthy food supermarket gift cards to be donated to a food program managed by a church, nonprofit, or school (PTA).Love to Save Money on Groceries? Join the club! Participate in referral program to earn Generous gift cards for your favorite health-food neighborhoodsupermarkets; "Erewhon, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods." To learn more visit www.FoodGoodforYou.com Funded By Recruiting for Good

