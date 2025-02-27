Deepnight Raises $5.5M To Disrupt Night Vision Industry Using AI

Backed by Initialized Capital, Y Combinator and other prominent Investors, Deepnight is creating an AI model that turns regular cameras into full blown night vision devices

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deepnight , the first and only company to use AI software for military night vision, announced today it raised $5.5M in funding. Led by Initialized Capital, additional participants include Y Combinator, renowned scientist Vladlen Koltun (co-author of Learning to See in the Dark ), angel investor Kulveer Taggar, Brian Shin, a former partner at In-Q-Tel, and Matthew Bellamy, lead singer of the band Muse.

Deepnight will use the funds to continue to develop its AI-based night vision technology and hire for key roles in computational imaging research.

“What the Deepnight team has been able to accomplish using AI is truly revolutionary for night vision and will have broad implications for improving safety in low light environments, whether that’s defense, agriculture, or environmental research,” said Kim-Mai Cutler, Partner at Initialized Capital. “We are excited for Deepnight to advance its technology making digital night vision devices more affordable and accessible.”

Combining low-light cameras with a novel AI image processing algorithm, Deepnight achieves superior low-light imaging performance to existing military night vision created by industry incumbents like L3Harris.

Right now, state of the art military night vision goggles cost around $13K because they use rare metals and bespoke manufacturing processes. The high cost is attributable to the highly precise manufacturing, as opposed to the mass manufactured CMOS sensors found in digital camera systems. Deepnight instead uses a digital approach: by leveraging the ubiquity of silicon manufacturing, in both sensors and AI chips, Deepnight will mass produce higher performing digital night vision goggles at a fraction of the cost of their analog counterparts.

In less than a year, Deepnight has earned $4.6M in contracts with the federal government including the Air Force and the Army as well as with companies like Sionyx and SRI International.

“We are thrilled to work with our investors, which include experts in the fundamental science that we use, to advance our AI model and replace analog night vision with digital cameras enabled by algorithms," said Lucas Young, Co-Founder and CEO of Deepnight. “This market was very overdue for a disruption and now with advances in AI we can deliver a complete night vision solution to these industries at a much more affordable price point.”

“What impressed me most about Deepnight is how they've fundamentally reimagined night vision technology,” said Kulveer Taggar. “By combining AI with digital sensors, Lucas and his team aren't just drastically reducing costs, they're actually delivering superior performance to traditional systems. Securing millions of dollars in government and defense contracts in their first year demonstrates the clear market demand for this breakthrough approach.”

About Deepnight

Deepnight is making advanced night vision accessible to everyone, transforming how the world sees after dark with groundbreaking AI-driven solutions. The company has disrupted the market with a digital approach and will mass produce higher performing digital night vision goggles at a fraction of the cost of their analog counterparts. Deepnight’s customers currently include the Air Force, the Army and companies like Sionyx and SRI International. The company is backed by Initialized Capital, Y Combinator and prominent investors and is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more visit http://deepnight.ai .

Kerry Metzdorf

Big Swing Communications

978-463-2575

kerry@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d8fcea9-8251-4470-a531-f8fa2bc17ff3

Deepnight Raises $5.5M To Disrupt Night Vision Industry Using AI Deepnight is creating an AI model that turns regular cameras into full blown night vision devices

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.