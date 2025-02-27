Immigration Audits on the Rise: ILG Helps Clients Navigate Immigration Laws Amid Trump’s Crack Down on Compliance

Washington, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, District of Columbia -

Immigration audits by U.S. enforcement agencies scrutinize Form I-9 employment verification records, imposing severe penalties for companies violating federal hiring laws.

As the crackdown on immigration violations intensifies under the Trump administration, businesses across various sectors face increased scrutiny through immigration audits and compliance checks. In more vulnerable industries such as agriculture, meatpacking, and manufacturing, reports indicate that mass deportations could significantly impact their operations.

Based in Washington, D.C., Immigration Law Group, PC (ILG) offers specialized legal services to help businesses navigate complex immigration laws and maintain compliance, providing comprehensive assistance in special visa applications, certifications to hire foreign workers, and addressing complex consular processing issues. By partnering with ILG, these entities navigate the complexities of immigration law with confidence, ensuring adherence to regulations and minimizing potential disruptions to their operations.

With the heightened Immigration and Customs enforcement actions (ICE), ILG advises businesses to implement robust compliance programs, emphasizing the importance of conducting proactive immigration compliance and staying informed about evolving immigration policies to mitigate risks associated with increased ICE raids.

According to ILG's Managing Partner Glen D. Wasserstein, recent data shows that workplace audits have increased dramatically, putting pressure on employers to maintain strict immigration compliance protocols. Many businesses also face unexpected ICE visits and raids, which can disrupt operations and lead to substantial financial and legal repercussions.

ICE is not entitled to review records or interview employees without giving a three-day notice or presenting a warrant. It has become common for ICE agents to appear at the work premises without doing so, requesting the employer's consent for immediate access to staff records. Often, these employers feel intimidated and permit ICE agents to review I-9 and payroll records or interview the employees to determine their immigration status.

"ILG provides comprehensive assistance for immigrant and non-immigrant visa filings and more. From employer compliance to family-based immigration matters, our role is to ensure businesses comply with immigration laws and adhere to employment laws. We have flat fees and an in-house system that allows the company to talk directly to lawyers without going through intermediaries," said Wasserstein.

ILG lawyers practice exclusively in US immigration law and offer strategic US immigration legal services to individuals and corporations, navigating issues ranging from Green Cards to H-1B work visas, EB5 Investor filings, and L-1 Transfer visas. Specializing in diverse industries, such as IT, healthcare, biotech, education, finance, and NGOs, Immigration Law Group brings reliable and attentive US immigration legal services to a worldwide clientele.

With over 25 years of experience, Wasserstein brings experience and expertise to ILG, providing businesses with critical legal counsel to ensure compliance with federal regulations and avoid potential liabilities. He specializes in E-2 Investor Visas, L-1 visas, H-1B visas, PERM/Labor Certification applications, federal litigation, and issues such as waivers of inadmissibility.

Since the founding of ILG in 1996, Wasserstein has spoken before the 10th annual United Nations Convention on Crime in Vienna, Austria, and has been interviewed by many media outlets, including CNN, ABCNews, BBC, FoxNews, The Washington Post, The Washington Times, Voice of America (VOA), United Press International (UPI), and many news channels on immigration issues.

Wasserstein also worked for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific during the 103rd Congress (1994-1995), helming international trade and immigration affairs at the sub-committee level. Admitted to practice law in the District of Columbia, he holds a B.A. in International Relations from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and a law degree from American University's Washington College of Law.

Trusted for its legal expertise and support, Immigration Law Group, PC helps businesses safeguard their operations. As immigration enforcement remains a priority for the federal government, companies must be vigilant in maintaining compliance with evolving regulations. The firm's proactive approach makes it a trusted partner for businesses seeking to navigate the complexities of immigration law while minimizing potential liabilities.

About the Firm:

Immigration Law Group, PC is a Washington-based firm specializing in immigration law and compliance services. Led by Managing Partner Glen D. Wasserstein, who brings over 25 years of experience, the firm offers expert counsel on immigration audits, compliance, and ICE raid preparedness. ILG assists companies in navigating evolving federal regulations through comprehensive I-9 audits, workplace policy development, and legal representation during enforcement actions.

