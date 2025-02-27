Scott Stringer Backs Native New Yorker Todd J. Stein for District Leader in AD76, Part A

Scott Stringer and Stein Felicia and Todd Stein Allie Ryan and Stein Craig Herskowitz, Kirsten Gillibrand and Stein Stein Kickoff Event at Rodney's Comedy Club

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Todd J. Stein officially launched his petitioning effort with a high-energy event, bringing together community leaders, grassroots organizers, and dedicated volunteers this week. The event marked the start of Stein's campaign for District Leader in Assembly District 76, Part B, and saw an overwhelming turnout from local Democrats eager to help Stein secure his place on the ballot during the June Primary. Former New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer joined the campaign, lending his support to the growing wave of endorsements backing Stein.“Our first day of petitioning exceeded all expectations,” said Stein. “The turnout at our kickoff event was phenomenal, and the incredible energy from our team and supporters has set the tone for a winning campaign. Seeing so many people come out and show their enthusiasm for new leadership is truly inspiring. I’m especially grateful for the support of Scott Stringer, a proven champion for our city, and for the outpouring of support from across the district.”Stein’s connections to the district run deep, with friends showing up at his kickoff from his time at Syracuse University and his high school years at the Professional Children’s School, which he attended while he worked as a child actor in commercials like Wisk and films such as Amityville III: The Possession and appearances on ABC’s One Life to Live.I am honored to have earned the endorsement of former NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer, Paul Krikler, Community Advocate for Roosevelt Island, as well as Council District 2 candidate Allie Ryan and the support of Council District 4 candidates Faith Bondy, Lukas Florczak, and Rachel Storch, who attended his kickoff event at Rodney's Comedy Club. They are vying for the District 4 Council seat as current Council Member Keith Powers reaches his term limit this year. "I am also grateful for the endorsements of former District Leaders Daisy Paez (AD65) and Ramdit Singh (AD81). Their support reflects the growing coalition behind my campaign and our shared vision for a stronger, more engaged Democratic Party."Speaking on Keith Powers, who is now running for Manhattan Borough President, Stein expressed, “Keith has been a strong and effective voice as Council Member, advocating on many critical issues facing New Yorkers. I fully support his campaign and believe he will be a great addition to Manhattan’s leadership.” Stein has hosted successful fundraisers for both Powers and Mark Levine , the current Manhattan Borough President, who is now running for Comptroller. Stein has said that he believes, "Levine is a strong choice for the position" and praised his work. Also attending his kickoff was his 90 year old mother, Felicia Stein, a long time advocate of Lenox Hill where she was head of PTA at PS183 and was recognized for her charity work with City of Hope. Stein's mother was presented with an honor of a proclamation at her 90th birthday last year for her work in the community by current Assembly Member, Rebecca Seawright. Stein shared, "I'm extremely proud of my son, he's following in my footsteps and there is nobody that is better than him for this role."Stringer, a longtime advocate for transparency, accountability, and strong leadership, praised Stein’s commitment to grassroots activism and community-driven solutions. “Todd Stein represents the best of Democratic values. He listens, fights for working families, and is dedicated to making our party stronger and more inclusive,” said Stringer.“ The turnout at the kickoff event is a testament to the movement Todd is building. I’m proud to support him.” The two shared the stage in front of a packed crowd at Rodney’s Comedy Club on the Upper East Side.Stein is a strong supporter of Priscilla’s Law, which seeks to improve street safety by requiring all e-vehicles, bikes, mopeds, and scooters, to be registered with the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) and display identification numbers. Named for Priscilla Loke, who was fatally struck by an e-bike rider, the bill aims to hold reckless riders accountable. “I stand alongside advocates like Andrew Fine, Vice President and Legislative Director of the East 86th Street Association, who has been a vocal advocate for stronger enforcement,” said Stein. “I have participated in rallies to support this effort and remain committed to making our streets safer.”Stein is also a strong supporter of Paul Krikler, a dedicated advocate and active member of the Roosevelt Island community. Krikler said of Stein, "Todd Stein brings total commitment to everything he does. I’m looking forward to seeing him bring all his energy to the role of District Leader. I’m a big fan!" Krikler, has been instrumental in organizing initiatives to enhance governance on Roosevelt Island. His advocacy for the direct election of Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) board members and priority boarding for the Roosevelt Island Tram reflects his deep commitment to improving the quality of life for residents. Stein was a big supporter of the priority boarding. Paul’s work exemplifies the impact of civic engagement, and I am proud to support him and his efforts to improve governance on Roosevelt Island,” said Stein.The campaign’s petitioning effort is in full swing, with volunteers engaging with voters across the district. Stein and his team encourage all registered Democrats in AD76 to sign petitions and join the movement for accountable, results-driven leadership. "If you see me on the streets, come say hello", he added, "I enjoy engaging with constituents!"

