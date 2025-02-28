Boldyn Networks showcases commercial real estate research findings and connectivity capabilities at MIPIM 2025

Boldyn Networks will be attending MIPIM 2025, to showcase its commercial real estate research findings and connectivity capabilities

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) , one of the largest shared network infrastructure providers in the world, will be attending MIPIM 2025 in Cannes, France. Boldyn is exhibiting on Stand P-1.D10, showcasing the findings from its recent report: CRE Trends Report: Location. Location. Connectivity, and also demonstrating how it is helping to transform commercial real estate properties through advanced seamless connectivity.Boldyn’s recent report on the commercial real estate market, which surveyed over 2,000 business leaders across the US and UK, found that connectivity now outranks price and amenities when it comes to leasing commercial property. While location still ranks as the top factor, Wi-Fi connectivity is a close second, followed by cellular connectivity. These findings represent a significant shift in the factors prioritised for business leaders when it comes to their premises.Boldyn has extensive experience in working with municipalities to develop the interconnected smart cities of the future like Rome, Sunderland and NYC. It also collaborates with visionary real estate owners and developers who understand the value of investing in advanced network solutions. Together, they design, build, and operate customized network solutions that cater to owners and developers’ unique connectivity needs.To learn more about Boldyn’s CRE Trends Report: Location. Location. Connectivity, or to hear more from Boldyn about how it can transform commercial real estate properties through seamless connectivity, visit the team at Stand P-1.D10 at MIPIM 2025, 11th to 14th March.- ENDS -About Boldyn NetworksBoldyn Networks is one of the world’s largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fibre, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.