Library consumer survey reveals shift towards self-service technology in public libraries

D-Tech New Logo D-Tech's ServeIT Self Service Library Checkout Kiosk Marvin Crisp

A comprehensive survey by library technology specialist D-Tech International has unveiled significant insights into library technology adoption in 2025

This survey highlights the remarkable shift in how libraries are evolving to serve modern users. We’re proud to support our customers in reaching more of their communities with innovative technology” — Marvin Crisp, founder, D-Tech International

RIO GRANDE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A comprehensive library consumer survey by D-Tech International has unveiled significant insights into library technology adoption, highlighting a robust trend towards self-service in libraries in 2025 and the reasons why.The findings, gathered in December 2024 from library customers across the US and UK, indicate that libraries are embracing self-service technology, not only for efficiency but to meet growing demands for inclusivity, accessibility, and improved user experience.Of the 68 respondents, 79% have implemented self-service technology, rating its ease of use and integration with existing systems as its most valued features.One of the standout trends identified is the rising demand for 24/7 access to library services with 63% reporting this as the most important feature of library smart lockers. Smart lockers, allowing for around-the-clock collection and returns, have been used to give access to library resources outside of opening hours, and even offsite at a more accessible location.This trend reflects a broader movement towards ensuring that libraries are accessible to all, with 76% of respondents prioritizing inclusivity and accessibility within their services.Marvin Crisp, founder and owner of D-Tech International, which has installed some of the first remote library lockers across the US, such as Hoboken Public Library’s in New Jersey, said: “This survey highlights the remarkable shift in how libraries are evolving to serve modern users. We’re proud to support our customers in reaching more of their communities with innovative technology.”Self-service has also proven its efficiency. 63% of respondents say their self-service technology has streamlined check-out and return processes. Over half say it has reduced wait times for library users and 31% say it has increased staff time for direct patron interaction.As libraries continue to embrace technology, the widespread adoption of self-service and 24/7 collection and return is reshaping the future of public libraries, ensuring that these community spaces remain relevant, accessible, and responsive to the needs of today’s users.For more information on D-Tech International and its products and services, visit the D-Tech website.

D-Tech International Library Lockers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.