Introducing Viva Railings New Stair Wrap™ System

Viva Railings, a leader in architectural railing systems, is excited to unveil the Stair Wrap™ system.

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viva Railings, a leader in architectural railing systems, is excited to unveil the Stair Wrap™ system, an innovative solution designed to enhance staircases with both aesthetic appeal and safety.

Now available in two distinct options—Glass and Metal, the Stair Wrap™ system offers architects, designers, and contractors a high-quality, modular approach to stairway design in commercial, institutional, and multi-family environments.

Two Stair Wrap™ Options for Distinctive Staircase Designs

The Stair Wrap™ system seamlessly integrates with Viva Railings' product line, providing a cohesive and sophisticated look for any staircase. With customizable materials and finish options, these systems cater to a variety of architectural styles while ensuring compliance with stringent safety regulations.

Stair Wrap™ Soffit - Glass: A sleek, transparent design that enhances openness and light flow while maintaining a high-end, contemporary appearance.

Learn more: https://vivarailings.com/products/stair-wrap-soffit-glass

Stair Wrap™ Soffit - Metal: A durable, structured solution offering a bold and refined aesthetic with the strength to withstand high-traffic environments.

Learn more: https://vivarailings.com/products/stair-wrap-soffit-metal

Key Features of the Stair Wrap™ System

Modular Design – Engineered for flexibility, allowing seamless adaptation to different staircase geometries.

Durable & Safe – Built with premium materials to meet stringent safety codes while ensuring long-term performance in high-traffic spaces.

Easy Installation – The pre-engineered fabrication simplifies installation, reducing time and complexity for contractors and architects.

Versatile Aesthetic Options – Choose from finishes such as powder-coated metals and laminated glass to match any design vision.

For more information about the Stair Wrap™ system, please visit our blog.

About Viva Railings

VIVA Railings is a leading provider of premium stainless steel and glass railing systems for commercial and architectural applications. Established in 2005, the company has built a reputation for delivering innovative, high-quality, and sustainable railing solutions.

Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, VIVA Railings operates from a state-of-the-art 67,000-square-foot facility, where it offers comprehensive services including design, engineering, fabrication, and installation. The company's product range encompasses glass systems, metal systems, and custom laser-cut decorative metal panels, all designed to enhance the aesthetics and functionality of diverse spaces

To learn more about VIVA Railings and explore their full range of railing solutions, visit vivarailings.com/about-us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.