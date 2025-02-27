Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market to Cross $4.8 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Rising Awareness and New Technologies | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

The growth of the kidney stone retrieval devices market is driven by the rising incidence of kidney stones and the preference for minimally invasive procedures. These devices are typically used with digital ureteroscopes and compatible stone retrieval baskets.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices industry, valued at US$ 2.6 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034, reaching approximately US$ 4.8 billion by 2034. This growth is driven by rising kidney stone prevalence, advancements in minimally invasive procedures, and increasing healthcare expenditure worldwide.

Kidney stones are a common urological condition affecting millions of people worldwide. The increasing prevalence of kidney stone disease has led to a rising demand for kidney stone retrieval devices, which play a crucial role in treatment and management. Advances in minimally invasive procedures, coupled with technological innovations, have enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of these devices.

With the growing burden of kidney stones due to dietary habits, lifestyle changes, and climate factors, the market for kidney stone retrieval devices is expected to witness significant growth over the next decade.

Rise in incidence of kidney stone diseases along with preference for minimally-invasive surgical procedures are responsible for the expansion of kidney stone retrieval devices market. A kidney stone retrieval device is generally used with a digital ureteroscope and compliant with stone retrieval baskets.

Competitive Landscape: Key Players Shaping the Market

The kidney stone retrieval devices market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the industry. Companies are investing in research and development to introduce innovative products that improve procedural outcomes and patient comfort.

Some of the major players in the market include:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Stryker Corporation

Coloplast Group

These companies are focusing on strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to strengthen their market presence. Additionally, emerging players are leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as laser lithotripsy and robotic-assisted procedures to gain a competitive edge.

Key Market Developments

The kidney stone retrieval devices market is witnessing significant advancements, including:

Innovations in Lithotripsy Technology: The development of high-power laser lithotripsy devices has improved stone fragmentation and retrieval efficiency.

The development of high-power laser lithotripsy devices has improved stone fragmentation and retrieval efficiency. Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI-powered imaging and navigation systems are enhancing the precision of stone retrieval procedures.

AI-powered imaging and navigation systems are enhancing the precision of stone retrieval procedures. Increased Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures: Non-invasive and minimally invasive techniques, such as ureterostomy and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL), are becoming the preferred treatment options.

Non-invasive and minimally invasive techniques, such as ureterostomy and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL), are becoming the preferred treatment options. Regulatory Approvals and Launch of Novel Devices: Key players are continuously receiving approvals for innovative devices, expanding the range of available solutions.

Key players are continuously receiving approvals for innovative devices, expanding the range of available solutions. Growing Focus on Patient-Centric Approaches: The industry is shifting toward solutions that enhance patient comfort, reduce recovery time, and minimize complications.

Market Drivers: What’s Accelerating Growth?

Several factors are driving the growth of the kidney stone retrieval devices market:

1. Rising Prevalence of Kidney Stones

The incidence of kidney stone disease is increasing due to lifestyle changes, obesity, and dehydration. This surge in cases is fueling the demand for effective retrieval devices.

2. Advancements in Technology

The introduction of flexible ureteroscopes, laser lithotripsy, and robotic-assisted surgeries has revolutionized kidney stone treatment, making procedures safer and more efficient.

3. Growing Geriatric Population

Elderly individuals are more prone to kidney stone formation, leading to an increased need for advanced retrieval solutions.

4. Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Patients and healthcare providers are shifting toward non-invasive and minimally invasive techniques due to their reduced hospital stay, faster recovery, and lower complication rates.

5. Improving Healthcare Infrastructure

Developing economies are investing in healthcare facilities, which is expected to boost market growth by increasing access to kidney stone retrieval treatments.

Emerging Start-ups and Innovators

Several emerging start-ups are making a significant impact in the kidney stone retrieval devices market by introducing disruptive technologies:

Lumenis Ltd.: Specializing in laser technology for stone fragmentation.

Specializing in laser technology for stone fragmentation. ColubrisMX: Developing robotic-assisted kidney stone retrieval solutions.

Developing robotic-assisted kidney stone retrieval solutions. Medi-Tek Innovations: Focusing on AI-powered diagnostic and retrieval devices.

Focusing on AI-powered diagnostic and retrieval devices. UroTech Inc.: Advancing biodegradable stents and novel endoscopic devices.

These start-ups are challenging established players with cutting-edge technologies and cost-effective solutions, contributing to market dynamism.

Future Trends and Opportunities

The future of the kidney stone retrieval devices market is shaped by several trends and opportunities:

Increased Adoption of AI and Robotics: AI-driven decision support systems and robotic-assisted procedures will enhance surgical precision and patient outcomes.

AI-driven decision support systems and robotic-assisted procedures will enhance surgical precision and patient outcomes. Expansion in Emerging Markets: Developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America present significant growth opportunities due to improving healthcare access.

Developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America present significant growth opportunities due to improving healthcare access. Personalized Medicine and Patient-Specific Devices: Advances in 3D printing and customization will lead to the development of patient-specific retrieval devices.

Advances in 3D printing and customization will lead to the development of patient-specific retrieval devices. Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring: Virtual consultations and remote monitoring solutions will improve patient management and treatment adherence.

Virtual consultations and remote monitoring solutions will improve patient management and treatment adherence. Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Devices: Manufacturers are exploring biodegradable and reusable materials to reduce medical waste and environmental impact.

Market Segmentation

The kidney stone retrieval devices market is segmented based on the following factors:

By Product Type

Lithotripters

Ureteroscopes

Retrieval Baskets

Stents

Guidewires

By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Procedure Type

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

Ureteroscopy

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL)

Open Surgery (Declining Trend)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Why This Report Matters? Unlock Market Opportunities in Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market

This report provides valuable insights into the kidney stone retrieval devices market, helping stakeholders identify emerging opportunities and trends. Key benefits include:

Comprehensive market analysis and forecasts.

Insights into competitive strategies and innovations.

In-depth examination of market drivers and challenges.

Regional and segmentation analysis to identify high-growth areas.

Future trends and investment opportunities.

Why to Buy This Report?

Actionable Insights: Gain strategic intelligence to make informed business decisions.

Gain strategic intelligence to make informed business decisions. Market Forecasts: Stay ahead with accurate projections for 2024-2034.

Stay ahead with accurate projections for 2024-2034. Competitive Analysis: Understand key players and their growth strategies.

Understand key players and their growth strategies. Technology Trends: Keep up with innovations shaping the industry.

Keep up with innovations shaping the industry. Investment Opportunities: Identify high-potential segments for growth and expansion.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big was the global kidney stone retrieval devices market in 2023?

It was valued at US$ 2.6 Bn in 2023

How is the kidney stone retrieval devices business expected to grow during the forecast period?

It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034

What are the key factors driving the demand for kidney stone retrieval devices?

Growing prevalence of kidney stone disease and preference for minimally-invasive surgeries

Which kidney stone retrieval devices distribution channel segment held the largest share in 2023?

Hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2023

Which region dominated the global kidney stone retrieval devices landscape in 2023?

North America was the dominant region in 2023

