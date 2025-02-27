eXp Realty Paid More Than $220 Million in Revenue Share and Equity Benefits to Agents and Brokers in 2024





The industry’s most agent-centric brokerage continues to redefine financial success for real estate professionals

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), or the “Company”, the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced that it paid more than $220 million in revenue share and equity benefits to its agents and brokers in 2024, reinforcing its mission to create unparalleled financial opportunities for real estate professionals.

“In a time when many agents are searching for stability and financial growth, eXp Realty continues to deliver real, tangible wealth-building opportunities beyond just commissions,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “This is a testament to our commitment to empowering agents with a business model that prioritizes their success, rewards their contributions, and gives them ownership in the company they help build.”

Unlike traditional brokerages that retain the majority of earnings, eXp Realty’s unique revenue share model and equity incentives give agents direct access to long-term wealth creation. In 2024 alone:

Revenue Share: Agents earned leveraged income by growing their networks and supporting their peers.

Equity Ownership: Agents earned stock awards for production milestones, creating real ownership and investment in the company’s success.

As eXp Realty expands globally, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to agent success, financial empowerment, and industry innovation.

“Our model isn’t just about selling homes — it’s about transforming the way agents build their futures,” added Pareja. “When agents win, we all win and that’s what makes eXp Realty unstoppable.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 82,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

