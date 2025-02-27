Re: Interstate 89 SB Closure at Exit 19 in St Albans
Interstate 89 SB at Exit 19 has re-opened for travel. Drive Safe.
Interstate 89 South Bound is closed south of Exit 19 in St Albans due to multiple motor vehicle accidents.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
