Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,267 in the last 365 days.

Workplace Options’ Psychological Safety Study Reveals Alarming Trends in Workplace Stress and Conflict Worldwide

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The modern workplace is at a crossroads. Rising employee stress, escalating political tensions, and increasing performance pressure are reshaping organizations worldwide. The global industry leader in employee engagement and empowerment, Workplace Options, and the WPO Centre for Organizational Effectiveness, released its annual Psychological Safety Study. The study’s results reveal how employees, across 18 countries, are struggling in ways that, if left unaddressed, could define the future of work for generations to come.

“Company leaders and people managers face an urgent question: Will they create a psychologically safe and engaged workforce, or will they perpetuate a culture of stress and instability,” said Alan King, President and CEO, Workplace Options (WPO). “Psychological safety—the belief that employees can express themselves without fear of negative consequences—is no longer just a workplace perk. It is a business necessity.”

Psychological Safety: A Global Imperative

The WPO Centre for Organizational Effectiveness Psychological Safety Study shows that stress, conflict, and performance struggles dominate workplace concerns worldwide.

Key findings include:

  • Workplace stress ranks as the top concern in nearly every country studied.
  • Conflict at work is a widespread issue, particularly in China, France, and Japan.
  • Performance pressure is rising globally, with employees citing struggles to meet expectations.
  • Young adults are experiencing burnout—raising alarms about the future of workforce wellbeing.

“Our study is a wake-up call. If organizations do not prioritize psychological safety now, the next generation will enter a workforce defined by stress, conflict, and disengagement,” said Dr. Kennette Thigpen Harris, LCSW. “Millennials have entered decision-making roles, the opportunity to build a workplace culture defined by trust, respect, collaboration, and wellbeing has never been more urgent.”

What Makes This Study Different?

Unlike surveys, The WPO Centre for Organizational Effectiveness Psychological Safety Study is based on real, anonymized conversations between employees and clinicians. This human-centered approach uncovers the raw emotions, fears, and challenges employees are feeling—providing business leaders with real insights to drive meaningful change.

Why This Matters for Businesses

Organizations that fail to address psychological safety often experience:

  • Higher turnover rates as employees seek workplaces that prioritize their mental health and wellbeing.
  • Declining productivity due to unresolved workplace conflicts and stress.
  • A disengaged workforce, where employees feel unheard and unsupported.

A Call to Action for Leaders

The findings from Workplace Options’ Psychological Safety Study serve as a critical blueprint for leaders navigating today’s global workplace challenges.

A Global Comparison of Workplace Issues 

This study offers comprehensive insights from 18 countries, using human-centered perspectives and data. 

Country  Top Workplace Concerns 
Australia   Workplace Stress, Conflicts at Work, Performance Issues  
Belgium   Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Career Change/Transition  
Canada  Workplace stress, Conflicts at Work, Performance Issues 
China  Conflict at Work. Workplace Stress, Career Change/Transition 
Costa Rica  Workplace Stress, Performance Issues, Conflict at Work 
France  Conflict at Work Workplace Stress Career Change/Transition 
Germany  Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues 
India  Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues 
Indonesia   Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues 
Ireland  Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues 
Italy  Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues 
Japan  Conflict at Work, Workplace Stress, Workplace Bullying/Harassment 
Mexico  Workplace Stress, Performance Issues, Conflict at Work 
Portugal  Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues  
Singapore  Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues  
United Arab Emirates  Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Career Change/Transition 
United Kingdom  Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues  
United States  Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues 

About The WPO Centre for Organizational Effectiveness

The WPO Centre for Organizational Effectiveness provides data-driven consultation, leadership training, and global benchmarking on psychological safety and psychosocial risk management. Our experts work with companies worldwide to integrate workforce well-being, inclusive leadership, and organizational resilience strategies into actionable business plans. 

About Workplace Options:

Founded in 1982, Workplace Options (WPO) is the largest independent provider of holistic well-being solutions. Through customized programs, and a comprehensive global network of credentialed providers and professionals, WPO supports individuals to become healthier, happier, and more productive both personally and professionally. Trusted by 50 percent of Fortune 500 companies, WPO delivers high-quality care digitally and in-person to more than 88 million people across 127,000 organizations in more than 200 countries and territories.

For more information or to request an interview, contact:
Jennifer Dart, Senior Corporate Communications Manager
Jennifer.Dart@workplaceoptions.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Workplace Options’ Psychological Safety Study Reveals Alarming Trends in Workplace Stress and Conflict Worldwide

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more