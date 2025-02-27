AdOmni Unveils Jeen AI Agent: The AI-Powered Companion for Smarter Media Buying

Jeen AI Bolsters AdOmni’s Self-Serve Ads Platform, Making it Intuitive to Buy Video Everywhere – Across CTV, Online Video, YouTube, and Out-of-Home

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdOmni , an AI-powered programmatic video everywhere advertising platform, today introduced Jeen AI, an advanced AI Agent designed to revolutionize campaign planning, buying, and optimization across video channels and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH). Previously known for its leadership in DOOH, AdOmni has evolved into a full-spectrum video advertising platform, seamlessly integrating premium video channels for cross-channel execution as part of its Smart Video Everywhere Program.

Currently in beta with select AdOmni clients, Jeen AI is available within the AdOmni Ads Platform. It is designed to eliminate manual inefficiencies and empower media buyers and in-house marketing teams to launch high-performing campaigns effortlessly.

“Marketers are under more pressure than ever to do more with less,” said Jonathan Gudai, CEO of AdOmni. “Jeen AI is designed to take the busywork out of media buying, giving teams more time to focus on strategy, creativity, and results. In a world where every dollar and every minute counts, Jeen AI helps marketers move faster, make smarter decisions, and maximize their budgets.”

Trained with a decade of programmatic campaign data and proprietary insights, Jeen AI enhances media buying efficiency, reducing friction and helping brands build and launch campaigns that connect with the right audiences faster. Advertisers using AdOmni’s existing video solutions have already seen a 20% higher ROI, 50% greater reach, and 35% higher ad recall.

“Jeen AI helps us make smarter decisions on behalf of our clients," said Hunter Phillips, Director of Partnerships at Choozle. "With Jeen AI, we can launch data-driven campaigns in minutes, freeing up time to focus on strategy and client relationships. It’s like having a strategist on demand—boosting efficiency, optimizing results, and reducing operational costs.”

“Currently focused on campaign planning and activation, Jeen AI will soon expand to offer marketers creative asset generation," continued Gudai. “In the future, we’ll roll out new features including mid-flight budget and ad content reallocation recommendations, and fully autonomous campaign management —advancing the future of smart advertising.”

Jeen AI Key Features:

Advertising Thought Partner: Helps marketing teams craft strategies, polish messaging, refine pitches, and generate campaign ideas.

Helps marketing teams craft strategies, polish messaging, refine pitches, and generate campaign ideas. Campaign Intelligence & Insights: Instantly retrieves data on AdOmni’s past campaigns, industry benchmarks, and platform capabilities.

Instantly retrieves data on AdOmni’s past campaigns, industry benchmarks, and platform capabilities. Programmatic DOOH Inventory Explorer: Enables quick searches for digital out-of-home (DOOH) inventory based on geo-targets and audience preferences.

Enables quick searches for digital out-of-home (DOOH) inventory based on geo-targets and audience preferences. Automated Campaign Planning: Generates optimized DOOH and digital video campaign plans that can be launched in minutes​.

Generates optimized DOOH and digital video campaign plans that can be launched in minutes​. Privacy & Security Compliant: Built with responsible AI practices to protect advertiser and consumer data.



Features Coming In the Future:

Creative Strategy Builder: Converts a brand’s marketing goals into a structured creative framework.

Converts a brand’s marketing goals into a structured creative framework. Automated Ad Asset Generation: Builds ad creatives to align with campaign requirements and audience insights.

Builds ad creatives to align with campaign requirements and audience insights. Personalized Ad Mockups: Provides visual previews of ads on real-world DOOH screens and CTV/mobile devices.

Provides visual previews of ads on real-world DOOH screens and CTV/mobile devices. Performance Analytics & Optimization: Real-time tracking of key campaign performance metrics, with AI-powered mid-flight optimizations and automated reporting​.

Private beta is available now and a public beta rollout is expected in Q2 2025, with full general availability later this year. Marketers and agencies interested in early access can request an invitation at www.adomni.com/jeen -ai .

About AdOmni

AdOmni is an AI-powered programmatic video-everywhere advertising platform. Its Smart Video Everywhere program enables brands and agencies to launch optimal cross-channel video campaigns holistically at scale to deliver better efficiency, unduplicated reach, and increased return on ad spend. Smart Video Everywhere integrates premium video channels like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Connected TV (CTV), online video, and digital out-of-home (DOOH) to deliver maximum reach and measurable results.

Learn more about Smart Video Everywhere here or at www.adomni.com.

Media Contacts

KCSA Strategic Communications

Adomni@kcsa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.