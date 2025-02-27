Jans Enterprises Corp to Showcase Healthy Snack Innovations at Natural Products Expo West 2025

Jans Enterprises Corp showcases its premium healthy snack brands at Natural Products Expo West 2025, Booth N2236 Explore Jans' best-selling organic, gluten-free, and plant-based snacks at Natural Products Expo West 2025, Booth N2236

We are redefining the healthy snack industry with innovative, plant-based, and organic products. Expo West 2025 is a key moment to connect with like-minded partners.” — Jans Enterprises Corp

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jans Enterprises Corp, a global brand known for its commitment to plant-based and organic snack innovations, will be showcasing its premium product lineup at Natural Products Expo West 2025. The event, taking place from March 4 to 7 at the Anaheim Convention Center, is the largest annual gathering for industry professionals seeking the latest in natural and organic food trends.Jans Enterprises Corp has built a reputation as a trusted brand in the healthy snack sector. With a focus on clean-label, nutrient-rich foods, the company continues to expand its portfolio to meet growing consumer demand. Attendees at Expo West 2025 can explore Jans’ latest offerings, including:• Organic Sweet Potato Chips – A crispy, nutrient-packed snack for health-conscious consumers. Royal Tempeh – Frozen Tempeh Block & Tempeh Chips, a high-protein, probiotic-rich alternative catering to the increasing demand for Asian food innovations.• Sparkling Probiotic Drink – A refreshing beverage designed to support gut health, aligning with the rising trend of functional wellness drinks.• Cassava Snacks – A crunchy, gluten-free alternative to traditional chips, ideal for specialty retailers and food service providers.In addition to its core snack line, Jans will also showcase a diverse range of specialty food products, including Butterfly Ube, Sweet Cow Condensed Milk and Evaporated Milk (including ube flavor), and Daily Farmer Condensed Creamer. These products cater to businesses looking for high-quality ingredients in the dairy and dessert category.With over 30 brands and 25 exclusive suppliers from 20+ countries, Jans Enterprises Corp manages an extensive catalog of 1,200+ SKUs and serves more than 5,000 businesses, from major retailers to specialty stores. The company’s approach focuses on innovation, quality, and strong partnerships with distributors and food service providers.Why Visit Booth N2236 at Expo West 2025?• Direct access to trusted, high-quality food brands with strong consumer recognition.• Partnership opportunities for retailers and distributors seeking in-demand plant-based and organic products.• Reliable supply chain and scalable distribution to support growing market needs.• Exclusive Expo West discussions on market trends, consumer demand, and business growth strategies.Jans Enterprises Corp invites retailers, food service providers, and distributors to connect at Booth N2236 during Expo West 2025. The team will be available for discussions on product partnerships, market trends, and distribution strategies. For inquiries or business collaborations, visit Jans Official Website #JansAtExpoWest #JansNaturallyBetter #HealthySnacking #PlantBasedInnovation #ExpoWest2025 #OrganicFood #RetailerGrowth #FoodBusinessNetworking

