Acceldata Launches Industry’s First Agentic Data Management Platform

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceldata , the market leader in enterprise data observability, today announced the launch of Agentic Data Management (Agentic DM), a pioneering, AI-first data management platform designed to revolutionize how enterprises govern, optimize, and operationalize data for AI initiatives and beyond.

“Data Management is witnessing its ChatGPT moment. For too long, enterprises have struggled with fragmented, inefficient, and reactive data operations—where teams spend more time firefighting issues than extracting value,” said Rohit Choudhary, founder and CEO of Acceldata. “Agentic Data Management eliminates this complexity by making data management autonomous, intelligent, and self-healing, all while ensuring reliability at scale. Now is the time for change as AI redefines how businesses operate, compete, and innovate. Organizations that fail to modernize their data management strategies will find themselves at a severe disadvantage in an AI-first economy.”

Acceldata Agentic DM delivers several capabilities to address enterprise data management challenges:

AI Agents:





Deeply understand data context, detect anomalies, and take precise corrective actions— either without human intervention or with a human in the loop. By continuously learning from data patterns, it demystifies complexity, ensures reliability, and optimizes AI and analytics workloads in real time. This intelligent, autonomous approach transforms data management from a reactive process into a proactive, AI-powered system that keeps enterprises ahead of disruptions.

xLake Reasoning Engine:





At the core of Agentic DM, xLake is a powerful, scalable AI-aware data processing engine that runs anywhere—hyperscalers, data clouds, and on-premises environments. Proven at exabyte scale, it significantly surpasses traditional data quality systems, data governance systems, data catalogs and other observability tools. With built-in data management and business ontologies, the xLake Reasoning Engine understands the fine grained nuances of managing data within the enterprise business context, offering a completely new way of managing data.

The Business Notebook:





is a revolutionary, collaborative, notebook-style interface that lets teams interact with data using natural language. With contextual memory, it continuously learns, recalls past decisions, and explains its reasoning—making AI-driven data management more transparent and intelligent over time. Its interactive visualizations transform complex data into clear, actionable insights, empowering confident decision-making.

Agent Studio: Empowers enterprises and partners to build and deploy their own AI agents within the Agentic DM platform. With a rich API and the ability to orchestrate workflows using multiple agents, organizations can create tailored automation for their unique data management needs. This flexibility enables true autonomy, allowing businesses to optimize, govern, and scale their data operations with AI-driven precision.



Acceldata Agentic DM is currently in private beta with several large enterprises. It launches with over 10 Agents including Data Quality, Profiling, Anomaly Detection, Data Drift, Cost, and Query Optimization. Private beta customers provide early product feedback and influence the product direction. Apply here to join the private beta waitlist.

Introducing Autonomous 25

Acceldata also announces Autonomous 25 , the premier Data Management Conference for the AI Era. The industry conference will bring together data leaders, industry pioneers, and AI innovators to explore strategies and best practices for the AI-driven future. Hosted at The Pearl in San Francisco, May 20, 2025, this invite-only event provides a platform for thought-provoking discussions on industry AI use cases, AI-powered operations, and the evolving role of data management in enterprise success. With expert keynotes, interactive sessions, and real-world case studies, Autonomous 25 is where forward-thinking organizations come to shape the future of AI and data management. Register to attend or request to speak .

About Acceldata

Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata is a leading provider of data observability and agentic data management solutions, empowering organizations to gain actionable insights into their data infrastructure. With advanced AI technology, Acceldata offers unparalleled visibility into data pipelines, enabling organizations to optimize performance. Acceldata's solutions have been embraced by global customers, such as Dun & Bradstreet, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), HCSC, and many more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of agentic data management.

