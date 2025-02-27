Streaming Powerhouses from Amazon, Paramount+ and Tubi to Headline Questex’s StreamTV Show 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show , the ultimate gathering for the streaming television industry, is set to feature an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, bringing together some of the most influential leaders in the streaming industry to share game-changing insights, bold strategies, and an unfiltered look at what’s next for the streaming revolution.

This year’s keynote lineup features three of the most influential voices shaping the future of streaming:

Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi – A pioneer in the AVOD space, Lewinson will share insights on Tubi’s content strategy and the evolving ad-supported streaming landscape.

– A pioneer in the AVOD space, Lewinson will share insights on Tubi’s content strategy and the evolving ad-supported streaming landscape. Charlotte Maines, Director of Fire TV Business, Amazon – Leading Fire TV’s business strategy, Maines will discuss the role of connected TV platforms in the streaming ecosystem.

– Leading Fire TV’s business strategy, Maines will discuss the role of connected TV platforms in the streaming ecosystem. Domenic DiMeglio, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Data Officer, Paramount Streaming (Paramount+ and Pluto TV) – As a key marketing executive at Paramount Global, DiMeglio will explore the latest trends in streaming content, audience engagement, and brand growth.

“The streaming industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, and this year’s keynote speakers represent the forefront of innovation in content, technology, and audience engagement,” said Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Experiential Technology. “We are thrilled to welcome these industry leaders to share their expertise and vision for the future.”

More Industry Titans Take the Stage

With over 50 top executives already confirmed, StreamTV Show 2025 features leaders from YouTube, Google TV, NBCU, Paramount+, A&E, Pluto TV, Peacock, Crunchyroll, Plex, and more. The agenda is packed with visionary discussions, powerful networking opportunities, and game-changing insights attendees won’t find anywhere else. Check out the full agenda here .

One of the event’s must-attend sessions, Media Universe Summit - Mapping Media’s Future with No Filter at StreamTV Show on June 11-12, 2025, will be hosted by renowned media cartographer Evan Shapiro—a no-holds-barred deep dive into the forces reshaping the media landscape.

About The StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn’t just a conference - it’s a community! From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the industry’s largest annual event for streaming television. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com . The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

