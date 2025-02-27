EARTHDAY.ORG PROUDLY UNVEILS OFFICIAL EARTH DAY 2025 POSTER DESIGNED BY ALEXIS ROCKMAN

It's Not a Day It's A Movement

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — EARTHDAY.ORG (EDO) is excited to announce the official Earth Day 2025 Poster , designed by renowned artist Alexis Rockman, to mark Earth Day’s 55th anniversary, just 55 days before Earth Day on April 22, 2025.Rockman’s artwork perfectly captures Earth Day’s 2025 theme Our Power, Our Planet, with a solar panel rising above a celebratory crowd of people. The imagery is designed to invoke hope, combining the beauty of nature with the promise of a cleaner, greener future for all.“Humans are an almost entirely visual species, and art can and should convey complex and highly emotional images that go directly to our hearts. After listening carefully to the Earth Day team, I felt this image of a forest and a diverse crowd of people reflected in a solar panel conveyed the idea of solar power being the best direction collectively for our needs with the least impact on the rest of the planet. There is still time to make a difference.” Alexis RockmanDOWNLOAD THE POSTER HERE: Earth Day 2025 Poster Materials “Alexis Rockman has created a truly special poster that I hope every school, library, and business will display to inspire people to support Earth Action Day and our theme backing renewable energy—Our Power, Our Planet,” said Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG. “This poster serves as a powerful reminder that we have energy options, and renewable energy can fuel our future without harming the planet.”The Earth Day poster tradition began in 1970 with the iconic design by Robert Rauschenberg, which featured a bald eagle flanked by images of endangered species, deforestation, and pollution—powerful visuals that called for immediate action. The posters that followed have carried this message forward, with each artist adding their unique voice to the global environmental conversation.“Earth Day is THE symbol of all that is great about the environmental movement that I grew up inspired by,” said artist Alexis Rockman. “Since I saw the first Earth Day poster by Robert Rauschenberg in 1970, it has always been at the top of my bucket list — doing the Earth Day 2025 poster is literally a dream come true.”Rockman, a Connecticut-based artist, has used his art to raise awareness about the environment since the 1980s. His work, exploring nature, science, and human impact, has been exhibited globally, including at the Venice Biennale, Carnegie Museum of Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum. He also contributed as an Inspirational Artist for the 2012 film Life of Pi. Recent exhibitions include Alexis Rockman: Oceanus and Journey to Nature’s Underworld (2024).About EARTHDAY.ORG: Founded in 1970 by the organizers of the first Earth Day, EARTHDAY.ORG has grown into the world’s largest environmental movement, mobilizing over one billion people annually to protect the planet and its people. Our mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental community globally.For more information about Earth Day 2025, and to arrange an interview with Alexis Rockman please contact our media team:Sarah Davies — davies@earthday.org, +1 240-463-1341Terran Fielder — fielder@earthday.org, +1 661-444-4436

