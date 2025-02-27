LA Strong: An Evening with Ryan Pyle Returns March 7th – A Benefit Show to Support Fire Victims & Honor First Responders

LA Strong: An Evening with Ryan Pyle - March 7, 2025, Benefit Show

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of February’s benefit event, LA Strong: An Evening with Ryan Pyle returns on March 7th at Los Globos (3040 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026), continuing its mission to bring the Los Angeles community together in support of first responders and fire-affected Angelenos. This compelling benefit show will feature renowned adventurer, storyteller, and television host Ryan Pyle as he shares powerful stories from his global expeditions while shining a light on the resilience of the local community.This special evening would not be possible without the generous support of Three Spirit, the official VIP Experience Sponsor. Three Spirit, known for its non-alcoholic botanical elixirs and Blurred Vines, was created by plant scientists and bartenders to enhance mood, rhythm, and mind—day or night. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to sample Three Spirit’s innovative, mood-boosting beverages, designed to rethink the way you drink.Uniting the Community Through Storytelling & SupportWith wildfires having left lasting impacts across California, LA Strong: An Evening with Ryan Pyle aims to provide more than just an evening of entertainment—it’s an opportunity to come together, be inspired, and give back.“We’ve seen firsthand the devastation these fires have caused,” said Ryan Pyle. “This event is about more than storytelling—it’s about bringing people together to heal, support, and rebuild. We want to give first responders and those affected a night of respite while rallying the community to help where it’s needed most.”Complimentary Tickets & Community SupportALL TICKETS ARE COMPLIMENTARY – ensuring that cost is not a barrier for anyone who wants to attend.First responders, fire-affected individuals, and community members who want to show their support are encouraged to attend. To reserve tickets and find event details, visit Eventbrite Attendees are also invited to participate in a donation drive benefiting The Salvation Army, with essential items collected for those in need.Event DetailsDate: Friday, March 7th, 2025Location: Los Globos – 3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CATime: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (VIP Experience: 8:30 PM - 9:00 PM)An Exclusive VIP Experience Powered by Three SpiritFor those looking to elevate their evening, the VIP Experience, sponsored by Three Spirit, will provide an exclusive opportunity to enjoy their innovative, plant-based elixirs designed to enhance mood and elevate the moment—without alcohol.“Three Spirit is all about creating incredible social experiences while prioritizing wellness and mindfulness,” said Jared Williams. “We are honored to be part of this event and to share our drinks with a community that’s coming together for such an important cause.”For sponsorship opportunities or to get involved, contact Rachel Dares at rachel@racheldarespr.com.About Ryan PyleRyan Pyle is an award-winning adventurer, photographer, and television host known for his immersive travel experiences. With a career spanning over two decades, Pyle has produced adventure series for major networks, sharing his journeys across the globe. Now, as a Los Angeles resident, he is using his voice to support his local community in times of crisis.Join us for LA Strong: An Evening with Ryan Pyle and help make a difference.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.