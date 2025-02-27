Composite Resin Market Set for Steady Expansion with Promising Growth Prospects Through 2032

Composite Resin Market Overview

Composite resins are increasingly used in industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, and electronics

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global composite resin market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand in the aerospace sector. Composite resins are widely used in aerospace applications due to their high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent durability, and resistance to heat and corrosion.Market Report by Allied Market Research- Title: "Composite Resin Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032"- Market Size: Valued at $25.4 billion in 2022, projected to reach $49.4 billion by 2032- CAGR: 7.0% (2023-2032)- Segments Covered: Resin Type, Manufacturing Process, Application, Region𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54189 Key Market Drivers:- Rising Demand Across Industries: Composite resins are increasingly used in industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, and electronics due to their lightweight and high-performance properties.- Advancements in Transportation: Developments in automotive and transport sectors are fueling demand for composite resins.- Growing Use in Medical Applications: Increased utilization in medical equipment and healthcare presents new growth opportunities.Market Challenges- High Production Costs: Manufacturing composite resins remains expensive, limiting their widespread adoption.- Recycling Challenges: Difficulties in recycling composite resins pose environmental concerns.Segment InsightsBy Resin Type:- Thermoplastic Resins: Dominated the market in 2022, accounting for over half of the revenue.- Projected CAGR: 7.1% (2023-2032)- Growth Factors: Lightweight, durability, and environmental benefits.By Manufacturing Process:- Injection Molding: Held the largest market share in 2022, contributing to over one-fourth of the revenue.- Advantages: Cost-effectiveness, high production rates, and ability to create complex shapes.- Compression Molding: Expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.By Application:- Automotive & Transportation: Largest market share in 2022, driven by the need for lightweight materials.- Aerospace & Defense: Expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% due to increasing applications in aircraft manufacturing.Regional Analysis:- Asia-Pacific: The leading regional market, accounting for over two-fifths of global revenue in 2022.- Projected CAGR: 7.2%- Key Players: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, Owens CorningLeading Market Players:Huntsman International LLCHexion Inc.Scott Bader Company Ltd.DSMAllnex GmbHEvonik Industries AGSABICCelanese CorporationDowSumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

