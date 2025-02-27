Author Publishes World's First Book With AI-Driven Infinity Cover

Mark Schaefer's new book "Audacious" has a first-in-the-world book cover featuring a QR code that morphs into an endless array of images.

New marketing industry book features constantly-changing AI-generated video images on the cover.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AUTHOR PUBLISHES WORLD’S FIRST BOOK WITH AI-DRIVEN COVERWhen Author Mark Schaefer published a book called “Audacious,” he knew it had to be, well, audacious. In a collaborative effort with the acclaimed independent, integrated agency, Giant Spoon, his new book features an AI-driven, ever-changing “infinity cover.”The book, which explores how humans fit in an AI-dominated world, features a bold QR code on the cover. When readers hold a smartphone up to the QR code, a mesmerizing art display launches, morphing the cover into abstract interpretations of stories from the book.“This is a first in the world innovation,” said Schaefer, “a unique cover that actually demonstrates the ideas from the book. To stand out today, you have to disrupt the story, where the story is told, and who is telling the story. This cover does all three.”The colorful, mutating cover was a six-month technical effort driven by Schaefer and Giant Spoon. A generative AI model was trained to have its own bold, expressive style. It was then prompted with excerpts from "Audacious" to create countless unique visual interpretations of the stories in the book. The reader can view the images through augmented reality, overlaid perfectly onto the physical cover even as the reader moves around.“This was a technical breakthrough that provides an immersive experience for the reader,” Schaefer said. "People have compared it to a book with a video game vibe."“Audacious: How Humans Win in an AI Marketing World,” is Schaefer’s eleventh book. He is a consultant, keynote speaker, and faculty member of Rutgers University. Schaefer is the executive director of Schaefer Marketing Solutions.Giant Spoon is a full-service agency with offices in New York and Los Angeles. The company has been named by Fast Company magazine as one of the most innovative companies in the world.PRIMARY CONTACTAuthor Mark Schaefermark.schaefer@businessesGROW.com(865) 456-1939SECONDARY CONTACTNicole Ryan for Giant Spoonmedia@giantspoon.com(310) 339-0295

