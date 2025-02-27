The Value of Virtualized Architecture in High-Density Environments

Joe Russo, EVP and Head of Global Networks and Technology for Verizon

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the ever-evolving landscape of telecommunications, Verizon has consistently been at the forefront, pioneering the deployment and operation of its award-winning network on a fully virtualized platform. Verizon has been aggressively deploying Virtualized Radio Access Network (V-RAN) technology across its network to enhance flexibility, efficiency, and performance. As of early 2025, Verizon has over 170,000 O-RAN radios and over 22,900 V-RAN site locations in service in markets across the country. These deployments are operational in cities coast to coast, providing service for rural areas such as Ellsworth ME, Amarillo, TX and Galveston, TX, and in high-density city centers such as NYC (Manhattan and across all boroughs), Philadelphia (the home of the Super Bowl champion Eagles), Washington, DC, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Columbus, and Cleveland. Verizon has also deployed virtualized RAN infrastructure in the most demanding environments such as NFL stadiums, Private Networks for Enterprise, and large events all over the country. Leveraging partnerships with key vendors like Samsung, Wind River, and Intel, the deployment is the largest in the industry worldwide.

Network virtualization involves decoupling network functions from proprietary hardware, allowing them to run as software on standardized hardware platforms. This transformation offers several key advantages:

Scalability and Flexibility: Virtualized networks can dynamically allocate resources based on real-time demand, ensuring optimal performance during peak usage periods.

Virtualized networks can dynamically allocate resources based on real-time demand, ensuring optimal performance during peak usage periods. Rapid Deployment: New services and applications can be introduced swiftly without the need for extensive hardware installations.

New services and applications can be introduced swiftly without the need for extensive hardware installations. Cost Efficiency: Reducing reliance on specialized hardware lowers capital expenditures and operational costs.

Reducing reliance on specialized hardware lowers capital expenditures and operational costs. Enhanced Reliability: Contrary to common beliefs, general-purpose compute hardware has proven to be more reliable than purpose-built hardware with a lower annual failure rate based on the last five years in production deployment. Software-based network functions can be updated and maintained with minimal disruption, improving overall network resilience.

Verizon's journey into network virtualization began several years ago, positioning the company as a trailblazer in the field. By embracing virtualization, Verizon has been able to respond swiftly to customer needs, laying the foundation to allocate precise resources to each network function at the exact time they are required. This proactive approach has not only enhanced customer experiences but has also set a precedent for other operators to follow. Verizon's virtualized network architecture has been instrumental in supporting emerging technologies and services, including the rollout of 5G and fixed wireless access solutions.

Virtualization in Action: The Super Bowl Experience

Nowhere is the need for and benefit of a virtualized architecture more evident than at the Super Bowl, one of the most dense environments operators must manage. The event attracts tens of thousands of attendees, all eager to share their experiences in real-time, leading to an unprecedented surge in data demand.

During Super Bowl LIX, held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Verizon's network showcased its robustness:

Fans in and around the stadium utilized 38.1 terabytes (TB) of data, with approximately 53% of the 65,719 attendees connecting to Verizon's network.

Across New Orleans, Verizon customers consumed a total of 93.5 TB of data on Super Bowl Sunday.

Verizon customers experienced peak download speeds of 4,161 Mbps (>4Gbps) and upload speeds of 1,067 Mbps, outperforming competitors with 2.4 times faster median download and 4.8 times faster median upload speeds.

The Verizon virtualized network did not experience any congestion during the event.

These impressive statistics underscore the performance capabilities of a virtualized network in managing and optimizing data traffic during large-scale events. In today's digital age, the ability to share experiences instantaneously has become an integral part of major events. Attendees rely on robust network connectivity to upload photos, stream videos, and communicate with others in real-time.

Verizon's virtualized network architecture at the big game ensured that even under the immense pressure of high data usage with a heavy volume of uploading data, the network remained resilient and efficient. By implementing V-RAN and O-RAN capable radios (the first deployment of its kind at a Super Bowl), Verizon introduced a more agile and efficient network infrastructure capable of real-time adjustments. This flexibility allowed the network to dynamically allocate resources, prioritize traffic, maintain high-quality service, and effectively manage the high data demands typical of large-scale events like the Super Bowl. Using orchestration and automation platforms, Verizon engineers made multiple software-driven optimizations before and during the Super Bowl, ensuring peak performance. During the game, Verizon engineers made live changes to network parameters, load balancing, and capacity allocation—something much more challenging to do with traditional hardware-based infrastructure. As a result, Verizon customers benefited from superior network speeds and reliability throughout the stadium.

Verizon's leadership in adopting a fully virtualized network platform has redefined the capabilities of telecommunications infrastructure, especially in high-density scenarios like the Super Bowl. The benefits of virtualization are vividly demonstrated in such settings, ensuring that customers enjoy seamless and rapid connectivity. As the demand for real-time sharing and connectivity continues to grow, and as emerging applications evolve requiring faster upload speeds, real-time analytics and lower latency workloads, Verizon’s virtualized network architecture will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in meeting these expectations.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Schulz

864.561.1527

Karen.schulz@verizonwireless.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.