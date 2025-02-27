Don’t miss the next cohort on LETRS!

Iowa educators interested in transforming their literacy instruction through the Science of Reading are invited to register for the sixth cohort of the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling better known as LETRS. Registration for this intensive, no-cost professional development opportunity is now open through Aug. 22. with the session to start in September.

Sponsored by the Iowa Department of Education, this professional development opportunity provides an in-depth overview of the Science of Reading and how to implement best practices to transform literacy instruction. Participants of LETRS will gain foundational skills needed to master reading and writing instruction, such as phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension and written language.

To submit a registration, select the applicable category listed below:

LETRS for Early Educators – This is intended for any Iowa early childhood public educator employed through the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program, Shared Visions Preschool program or other programs providing Early Childhood Special Education services. Administrators who also provide support for these programs may choose this category.

LETRS for Elementary Educators – This is intended for any Iowa K-8 educator who provides reading instruction to students in a public elementary school, including K-8 educators, special education teachers, Title I educators, middle school special education teachers and reading interventionists and instructional coaches. Higher education faculty who teach literacy courses in Iowa teacher preparation programs are also eligible to register for the LETRS for Elementary Educators track.

LETRS for Administrators – This is intended for any K-8 administrator serving in a public elementary school, including instructional coaches, district administrators, district curriculum leaders and building principals.

Public school district cohorts – Groups of 30-43 participants can register as a team for the LETRS for Elementary Educators or LETRS for Early Educators.

The Department offers LETRS training for Iowa educators at no cost through vendor Lexia Learning. Nearly 4,700 educators are currently participating in a Department-sponsored LETRS training cohort that supports evidence-based reading instruction, grade-level reading proficiency and practices that help close achievement gaps.

For more information on LETRS and the Science of Reading, visit the Iowa LETRS webpage or Department literacy instruction webpage. Specific questions can be directed to Wanda Steuri, education program consultant, at wanda.steuri@iowa.gov.