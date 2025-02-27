Global Water Softening Systems Market to Hit $4.6 Billion by 2031, Growing at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Water Softening Systems Market by Softener Type (Salt-based ion exchanged softeners, Salt-free water softener), by Type (Twin cylinder, Mono cylinder), by End Use (Residential, Non-residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global water softening systems industry was pegged at $2.6 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.Major determinants of the market growthRise in investments in water treatment plants and surge in environmental concerns among consumers along with increase in water treatment rules and regulation have boosted the growth of global water softening systems market. In addition, developments in water treatment technology and awareness regarding sustainability are expected to open new opportunities.Download PDF Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10114 Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic drastically affected the market due to disruptions in the supply chain and value chain. Moreover, the pandemic restricted the supply of raw materials, which negatively impacted the development of end-use markets.During the pandemic, many companies stopped manufacturing water softeners and water filtration system due to lack of workers and prolonged lockdown.The salt-based ion exchanged softeners segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031By softener type, the salt-based ion exchanged softeners segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global water softening systems market, owing to salt-based water softeners surpass salt-free systems in terms of removing hardness-causing minerals from water. The report includes analysis of the salt-free water softener segment as well.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Water Softening Systems Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10114 The twin cylinder segment dominated the marketBy type, the twin cylinder segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global water softening systems market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to twin tank water softeners offer two cylinders that soften water independently. The report includes an analysis of the mono cylinder segment.Europe held the lion's shareBy region, the market Europe held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the market. This is due to rise in population, increase in demand for water softeners in municipalities and industries. However, the global water softening systems market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to potential in the developing countries such as India and Japan to expand their water softener operations in residential and non-residential sectors.Major market playersBWT AGCulligan International CompanyDwater Limited.EcoWater Systems LLCHarvey Water Softeners Ltd.Atlas FiltriEnvicare Technologies Pvt. Ltd.Kinetico IncorporatedMarlo IncorporatedMonarch Water Ltd.Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10114 Similar Reports We Have:Construction Flooring Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-flooring-market Land Survey Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/land-surveying-equipment-market-A07620 Industrial Refrigeration Service Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-refrigeration-service-market-A188569 High Flexible Coupling Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/high-flexible-coupling-market-A74636 Shoe Packaging Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shoe-packaging-market-A53672 Water Pump Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-pump-market-A47403 About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.