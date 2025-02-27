Global Brushless DC Motor Market to Garner $72.24 Billion at 8.1% CAGR by 2030: Says AMR

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Brushless DC Motors Market by Rotor type (Inner Rotor, Outer Rotor), by Power range (0-750 W, 751 W- 3 KW, More Than 3 KW), by Speed (Less Than 500 RPM, 501 To 2000 RPM, 2001 To 10,000 RPM, More Than 10,000 RPM), by End user (Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Healthcare, HVAC Industry, Power tools, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". As per the report, the global brushless DC motor industry garnered $33.15 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $72.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4469 Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesThe growth of the global brushless DC motors market is driven by adoption of brushless DC motors in various applications, benefits of brushless DC motors over brushed DC motors, and high use of brushless DC motors as servomotors. However, decline in automobile manufacturing and high initial cost of investment & complexity hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the shift of the global automobile industry toward electric vehicles is expected to open lucrative opportunities in the future.The blowing agent segment dominated the marketBased on end user, the healthcare segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to applications of brushless DC motor in respiratory and ventilation devices. However, the automotive segment dominated with the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global brushless DC motors market, as these motors provide great output torque, and are used to adjust seats in automobiles.Buy This Research Report (380 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):The inner rotor segment held the highest market shareBased on rotor type, the outer rotor segment would register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, as they are widely used in hard disk drive motors and spindle motors. However, the inner rotor garnered the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global brushless DC motors market, as it offers fast speed and acceleration as well as compact and high torque.Asia-Pacific to lead with the largest shareBased on region, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest share, holding more than two-fifths of the global brushless DC motors market. Furthermore, the same region is registered to portray the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, attributed to rise in infrastructure spending for development of metros, airports, commercial establishments, and healthcare & hospitality supplements.Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4469 Major market playersFaulhaber GroupAllied Motion Technologies Inc.Arc Systems Inc.AMETEK Inc.Johnson Electric Holdings LimitedNidec CorporationMinebeaMitsumi Inc.Buhler Motor GmbHMaxon motors AGRobert Bosch GmbHOriental Motor Co. Ltd.Trending Reports in Motor Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):Ceramic Tiles Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ceramic-tiles-market Truck-Mounted Crane Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/truck-mounted-crane-market Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ceramic-sanitary-ware-market Battery Power Tools Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/battery-power-tools-market Compressor Wheel Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/compressor-wheel-market-A08296 Carbide Tools Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carbide-tools-market-A12510 About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

