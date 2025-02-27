Blockgraph Successfully Integrates its Identity and Data Collaboration Platform with VideoAmp to Elevate Multiscreen Video Measurement Capabilities for Publishers and Advertisers

New integration helps VideoAmp more accurately and efficiently measure audiences across multi-screen video platforms in a privacy compliant manner

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockgraph, the privacy-first data collaboration platform designed to fuel the future of connected TV advertising, today announced the successful integration of its identity and data collaboration platform with VideoAmp, a leader in cross-platform media measurement and optimization. The integration provides a streamlined, high-fidelity approach that allows VideoAmp and their clients to leverage first and third party data to enable more accurate planning and measurement, and ultimately, drive better business outcomes.

VideoAmp’s integration is one of the largest and most advanced measurement implementations of Blockgraph’s Identity Platform to date and strengthens VideoAmp’s measurement offerings, enabling seamless, privacy-compliant identity resolution with media publishers, agencies, advertisers and partners. Blockgraph will also now be a foundational component of VALID™, which powers all of VideoAmp’s industry-leading Big Data and technology solutions. With the integration, VideoAmp’s clients will be able to utilize the recently launched Blockgraph OnDemand offering so advertisers of all sizes can use their first party data in VideoAmp solutions in a privacy centric manner.

"The combination of VideoAmp’s cross-platform measurement expertise and Blockgraph’s household identity and data collaboration platform will deliver more comprehensive and powerful planning and measurement solutions for advertisers and publishers," said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. "This new integration reflects our commitment to enabling solutions that allow all parties to more easily, quickly and accurately move data in a privacy compliant manner.”

Key benefits of the integration include:

Enhanced Speed and Accuracy: Blockgraph’s identity platform facilitates accelerated campaign measurement and optimization for VideoAmp customers while providing a direct high-fidelity household-level match between advertiser audiences and video viewing data.

Blockgraph’s identity platform facilitates accelerated campaign measurement and optimization for VideoAmp customers while providing a direct high-fidelity household-level match between advertiser audiences and video viewing data. Easy First-Party Data Deployment: Advertisers of any size can upload their first-party data with ease via the Blockgraph OnDemand product, resulting in more precise planning and measurement when using VideoAmp products.

Advertisers of any size can upload their first-party data with ease via the Blockgraph OnDemand product, resulting in more precise planning and measurement when using VideoAmp products. Reduced Friction and Privacy Compliance: Blockgraph’s platform makes data collaboration and measurement more efficient, eliminating many of the traditional operational and technical challenges while maintaining rigorous privacy safeguards.



“VideoAmp’s new integration with Blockgraph and Blockgraph OnDemand will enable our customers and partners to more easily and effectively leverage their first-party data for both planning and measurement of their target audiences,” said Randy Laughlin, SVP Business Development at VideoAmp. “As a result, they can quickly assess what is working and optimize cross platform campaigns to maximize reach, ROI, and business outcomes.”

Blockgraph’s relationship with VideoAmp ultimately allows publishers and advertisers to extract more insights from their multiscreen measurement, delivering a more transparent and unified view of audiences across connected TV, digital, and linear environments and unlocking data-driven insights that inform smarter media investment.

About Blockgraph

Blockgraph is a leading privacy-centric identity and data collaboration platform designed to fuel the future of connected TV advertising. The world’s leading media, technology, and information services companies collaborate with trusted partners using Blockgraph’s privacy-focused platform to create and implement identity-based targeting and measurement solutions for multiscreen advertising. Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and Paramount. For more information, please visit Blockgraph a www.blockgraph.co.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is a media measurement company transforming advertising. By leveraging the power of currency-grade, big data, VideoAmp’s solutions allow clients to access advanced audiences and real-time insights to plan, optimize and measure media investments across platforms. With these solutions, media sellers can maximize the value of their inventory, while advertisers can benefit from increased return on investment. VideoAmp has seen incredible adoption for its measurement and currency solutions with 13 major linear and streaming publishers on board, along with all major media holding companies and several independent agencies, with hundreds of advertisers now utilizing VideoAmp to guarantee their media investments. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit www.videoamp.com.

Contact:

Alexandra Levy

650-996-5758

alex@siliconalley-media.com

