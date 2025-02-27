Netón Vega and Chino Pacas to Headline First-Ever Michelada Fest in Downtown El Paso

Michelada Fest Lineup May 3rd, Downtown El Paso Michelada Fest

The Music Festival Celebrates Latin Culture with Music and Micheladas

Independent Nation Presents is excited to bring Michelada Fest to the heart of Downtown El Paso where the Borderland can come together to celebrate culture, music, and connection.” — Jonathan Figueroa, Principal at Independent Nation

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Nation , the new entertainment venue in the Southwest Borderland, presents Michelada Fest as its inaugural pop-up event. The street festival will feature major headlining acts, including Netón Vega and Chino Pacas, for an unforgettable concert experience in Downtown El Paso on May 3.Michelada Fest is a unique and authentic celebration of Latin culture, created by Latinos for Latinos. Originating from Chicago’s leading Latino music festival , the creators of Michelada Fest in partnership with Independent Nation, are bringing the heat to El Paso with a powerhouse lineup featuring chart-topping artists like Netón Vega, Chino Pacas, Snow Tha Product, Calle 24, Jasiel Nuñez, Tito Torbellino Jr. and Saul Villarreal. Fans will enjoy an unforgettable night filled with the sounds of música mexicana, dancing, drinks, and non-stop enjoyment.Netón Vega, touted as música mexicana’s next superstar is set to make one of his first highly anticipated U.S. performances at Michelada Fest, marking a major milestone in his rapidly rising career. His debut album, Mi Vida Mi Muerte, has taken the charts by storm propelling him to unprecedented success. Upon its release, the album quickly dominated at #1 in Mexico and reached #8 globally on Spotify, captivating fans' hearts and conquering digital platforms alike. His hit “Loco” secured a spot in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart and he was recently named one of Billboard’s “Artists to Watch.” Netón is expanding his global reach with his innovative style, blending corridos, reggaetón, trap, and baladas románticas. Fans can expect an unforgettable performance featuring chart-topping hits like “Loco” and “Morena,” along with tracks from his record-breaking album.“Independent Nation Presents is excited to bring Michelada Fest to the heart of Downtown El Paso where the Borderland can come together to celebrate culture, music, and connection,” says Jonathan Figueroa, Principal at Independent Nation. “Events like this are just the beginning, and we can’t wait to continue expanding and bringing these types of experiences that highlight the spirit of our region. This is everything that our flagship venue, Independent Nation, plans to bring to the community once construction is completed.”The inaugural one-day fest is set to be the hottest festival in the desert, bringing a vibrant atmosphere and true fiesta to Downtown El Paso. The iconic Michelada is at the heart of the festival, embodying authentic Mexican tradition and offering festivalgoers a refreshing taste of culture alongside music and festivities. Michelada vendors from across the region will unite to showcase their signature takes and unique styles of the beloved michelada cocktail. From classic flavors to creative new twists, festivalgoers can enjoy the best micheladas the Borderland has to offer, paired with delicious food and exciting festivities.“We’re excited to partner with Independent Nation to bring Michelada Fest to El Paso. After the tremendous success we’ve had with Michelada Fest in Chicago, we’re thrilled to expand west and introduce a new iteration of the festival to a community with deep Mexican roots, just like ours,” says Co-Owners Fernando Nieto and Miguel Torres. “We look forward to creating an unforgettable event for everyone to enjoy, unidos. Our hope is that the community embraces this authentic celebration of culture and música Latina.”Attendees will enjoy a summer event with star-studded live performances by their favorite artists on world-class stage production, along with interactive activations, art installations, a dedicated sports bar, merch stores–all designed to immerse festival goers into a lively festival experience. Guests can upgrade to VIP for exclusive perks like premium bars, front-row access to the main stage, a glam station, express entrance, and private bottle service booth upgrades.Michelada Fest will take place in Downtown El Paso (intersection of E. Main St. and N. Kansas St.) on Saturday, May 3, 2025 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is open to all ages with free entry for children 12 and under. Tickets go on general sale Friday, Feb. 28 at noon MST. For more information and first access to tickets, visit www.michefestelpaso.com and join the waitlist. Follow @michefest.eptx on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for real-time updates.About Independent NationIndependent Nation is a leading destination for music, sports, and live events. Located at the crossroads of New Mexico, Texas, and Mexico, the venue will deliver nonstop energy with concerts, festivals, live sports, comedy, and immersive games. While its flagship Sunland Park, New Mexico venue is under construction, Independent Nation Presents hosts pop-up events across the Borderland, offering a preview of what’s to come.About BIG INDIEBIG INDIE is a Chicago-based independent event production company specializing in top-tier festivals and events like Michelada Fest. Powered by Chicago natives, BIG INDIE creates inclusive, high-energy experiences by Latinos for Latinos, bringing music and community together to celebrate the richness of nuestra cultura through unforgettable events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.