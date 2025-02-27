Construction Adhesives Market Report Comprehensive Analysis and Future Outlook 2031

Construction Adhesives Market Industry

The rapid expansion of the global construction adhesives market is fueled by the rising demand for adhesives in residential infrastructure and housing projects.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, " Construction Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Polyurethanes (PU), Epoxy, Others), by Technology (Water-based, Reactive, Solvent-based, Others), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." The report projects that the global construction adhesives market will reach $16.3 billion by 2031, growing from $9.6 billion in 2021, with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54045 Key Factors Driving Market Growth:The rapid expansion of the global construction adhesives market is fueled by the rising demand for adhesives in residential infrastructure and housing projects. However, stringent regulations on volatile organic compound (VOC) content in solvent-based adhesives pose a challenge to market growth. To address this, manufacturers are investing in the development of VOC-free and low-VOC adhesives, presenting lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.Dominance of the Residential Segment:- By application, the residential sector held the largest market share, accounting for nearly 40% in 2021, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Construction adhesives play a critical role in residential applications such as flooring, tiling, wall decor, and exterior insulation.- Meanwhile, the commercial segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Adhesives are widely used in commercial roofing applications, ensuring strong bonding of materials like shingles and tiles to create durable and weather-resistant roofing systems.Acrylic Adhesives to Lead Revenue Growth:- In terms of resin type, the acrylic segment dominated in 2021, contributing to nearly 40% of the total revenue. Acrylic adhesives are widely adopted for their fast curing time, strong bonding properties, and ability to adhere to diverse surfaces.- The polyurethanes segment, however, is set to register the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031, driven by its versatility, durability, and ability to enhance the aesthetics of buildings and homes.Water-Based Technology to Maintain Market Supremacy:- By technology, the water-based segment led the market in 2021 with over 40% share and is expected to retain its dominance through 2031. The demand for water-based adhesives is driven by their low VOC content, ease of use, and minimal odor, making them highly preferred in the construction industry.- On the other hand, the solvent-based segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. These adhesives play a key role in modifying the characteristics of concrete, enhancing workability, and facilitating long-distance transportation in construction applications.Asia-Pacific to Lead the Market Growth:Regionally, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market revenue in 2021, holding approximately 40% of the global market share. The region is expected to continue leading with a CAGR of 6.1% through 2031. The strong demand for acrylic and latex water-borne adhesives in the construction sector, particularly for tile bonding and laminating applications, is a key driver of market expansion in Asia-Pacific.Key Market Players:- H.B. Fuller Company- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA- BASF SE- Permabond LLC- ARDEX AMERICAS- 3M- Sika AG- MAPEI S.p.A.- DAP Global Inc.- Huntsman International LLC𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-adhesives-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

